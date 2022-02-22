More live shows in the offing

In the Gallery at Centre 64

Currently in the gallery is Art From The Heart from February 1 to 26. This is an exhibit from the We Paint Group.. The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. Next up in the gallery, from March 1 to 25 is Judy Winter, Between Two Worlds. The Arts Council has put out a call to all young artists from ages 12-29, that we will be having the “Adjudicated Young Artists Exhibition” April 26-May 21 2022. If you know of anyone who should enter, please pass this information along.

Cranbrook Arts

An extra March Adult Beginner Pottery in Clay Time Studio is being offered due to high demand. Again please check the webpage for registration. Pottery Classes are limited to 6 people. We have a good selection of Open Studio times available for those potters who are experienced enough to work independently.

February 23 – Lynne Zentner will teach a new watercolour technique with a wax finish.

East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival

Respecting COVID but not letting it win is how the festival will be approached this year. Performers will attend in person without audience. Video recordings will be sent away for adjudication by distinguished Canadian arts professionals.

Montreal Guitare Trio and California Guitar Trio

March 3

Key CityTheatre

For over 20 years, MG3’s virtuosity, rigour, creativity and impressive stage presence have been winning over audiences around the world. The trio is composed of guitarists Sébastien Dufour, Glenn Lévesque and Marc Morin.

The universe of guitar knows no boundaries for The California Guitar Trio. Since 1991, the group has enthralled listeners with a singular sound that fearlessly crisscrosses genres. Comprised of Bert Lams, Hideyo Moriya and Paul Richards, the group has established a unique, personal connection with audiences.

Winter Ale Concert Series

Together as partners, the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society, Key City Theatre, and Fisher Peak Brewing Company present the 2022 Winter Ale Concert Series. The line-up begins with The Wardens, opened by Tim Ross on March 9; Dave McCann, opened by The Confluentials on March 23; John Wort Hannam opened by Heather Gemmell on April 13; and RedGirl Trio, opened by Maddisun on May 17.

Còig

March 12

Key City Theatre

Còig, one of Atlantic Canada’s premiere traditional groups, is an ensemble of four superb East Coast musicians. In one explosive coming together, what were once solo acts on stage has amalgamated into one electrifying super group.

The Cheng2Duo

March 16

Key City Theatre

The Cheng2Duo strives to engage the next generation of audiences by pushing the boundaries of traditional concert presentations, exploring dialogues between music and other artistic disciplines, bringing multiple dimensions to live performances, and creating multi-sensory experiences. The duo is committed to showcasing Canadian creations on the international stage, having commissioned new Canadian works and given several world premieres in such renowned venues as New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Tango King and the One Hit wonder

Centre 64 Kimberley

March 23

A selection of piano trios by Arensky and Piazzolla, featuring Carolyn Cameron, violin; Nina Horvath, piano; and Maria Wang, cello. Tickets are $20, advance only and must be bought in person at Centre 64.

The Celtic Tenors

March 29

Key City Theatre

Daryl, James and Matthew are a harmony-based trio, performing an eclectic mix of music, showing great flexibility in melding their voices to suit the appropriate classical, ‘crossover’, folk, Irish and pop genres. The Celtic Tenors have topped the charts around the world, and sold well over a million albums.

Due largely to Covid restrictions the band Blackthorn from Vancouver has had to cancel their March 26 concert at Studio 64. Attempts to replace them have come up short for similar reasons. Therefore the Spring Series will now consist of three shows, April 16th, May 13th and a final concert in June with the date still to be determined.

Kimberley Studio 64 Spring Concert Series

Due largely to Covid restrictions the band Blackthorn from Vancouver has had to cancel their March 26 concert at Studio 64. Attempts to replace them have come up short for similar reasons. Therefore the Spring Series will now consist of three shows, April 16th, May 13th and a final concert in June with the date still to be determined. A full refund will be issued for those who have purchased series passes and tickets.

Prices for the tree concert series will be:

Arts Council members – $90.00 or $33.00 per ticket per show

Non-Arts Council members – $100.00 for the series and $35 per ticket per show

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet in the large mezzanine, Clay Time Studio Door access on the first Wednesday of the month at 10:00 a.m. A heads up to all Ceramists; Cranbrook Arts will be hosting an exhibit in September and will be inviting all area ceramists to apply. Details coming soon.

Weaver’s Guild Cranbrook Arts

A Weaver’s Guild meets on the first Wednesday of every month upstairs in the large mezz. Please come and join them if interested. Email programming@cranbrookarts for more information.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic Singers meet every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 -3:00pm ish in the workshop. Audrey Stetski will let us know when they feel comfortable singing again. We will post on the Cranbrook Arts website.

Bridge in Kimberley

If you like your entertainment in the form of cards, drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.