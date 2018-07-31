Motor Mountain Nationals in Kimberley

Kimberley was buzzing with car enthusiasts this past Saturday as the Motor Mountain Nationals were held.

Cars lined both Howard Street and Deer Park Avenue, and large crowds examined each one.

There is every indication that this event is growing.

“Kimberley was packed with people and this makes me so proud to be a part of the community,” said organizer Karen Rempel from Rocky Mountain Events. “There were a lot of people walking around making Kimberley a very busy spot. There were more people out and about this year than previous years, confirming its growth. I spoke with people from Texas, Washington, California and Seattle who participated in the show. Restaurants and shops were all busy making the Motor Mountain Nationals an economic driver to the city.”

On Friday night, car registrants pulled into Melody Ford Motors for a drink ticket and a chance to win a Complete Car Detail ($300 value). Also on Friday night the Tumbleweeds played to a lively crowd with car pre-registrations at the Motor Mountain Rod Shop. Music was sponsored by Darcy Skow Peak Investments Services Ltd. The winning ticket was

0035490.

Rempel says there were 125 cars in this year’s show.

“There were more cars this year from the US than we had previous years, that’s a great indication that the car show is growing. Numerous car clubs return annually for this event and say they wouldn’t miss it. Ivan and Patsy of Fairmont Hot Springs missed a family wedding for the Motor Mountain Nationals! Peter from Pincher Creek brought us a gift to hang in our shop, thank you Peter.

“Rick Johnson brought cars and people to the show, always a pleasure to see his beauties.”

Awards were given out at the car show with Top 5 Picks and Best of Show.

“The car registrants were touched to receive such a beautiful award to place by their prized cars,” Rempel said. “One winner in particular so was proud and in disbelief that his rat rod “Sally Anne” actually won, it just makes it all worth while!

“The Indian Motorcycles were in town and I heard one of them say “I didn’t know there would be a car show this weekend, what a bonus.”

A lot of fun was had at the pinup show, Rempel said.

“There were 15 pinup girls all in costume doing a number to the “Grease Lightening”. A big thank you to these pinup gals and Lorne for putting the choreography together and to the sponsor, Drain Pro Plumbing & Heating.”

Suzanne Landry was the Pinup Show Coordinator.

The wrap up party took place at the Motor Mountain Rod Shop with The Hollers playing to large crowd.

“It is nice to see the very young to the very old dancing and enjoying a night in the community,” Rempel said. “A pinup girl appreciation party was held on this night with pinup girls present keeping in the theme of vintage.

“We held the Motor Meltdown on Saturday night and took bets how long it would take for the motor to cease on a Dodge van. It was a lot of fun, participants all gathered around to watch for 59 seconds. it was a great laugh and fun had by all. Thank you to Ron & Nancy of OU Tasting House for this great idea and making it happen!”

All in all, a very successful weekend, Rempel says.

“Car Guys are a rare kind of people, they are very supportive and a great bunch of people with a love of cars. Andy and I are very proud to host the Motor Mountain Nationals Car Show. We would like to thank everyone in Kimberley and beyond who came out to take part in this unique event in Kimberley. Rocky Mountain Event Planners has given youth scholarship letters for their volunteer work this summer. Thank you for your support in making this a successful show to continue for years to come.”

If you’d like to be involved in planning next year’s show, please call Karen Rempel at 427-8709.