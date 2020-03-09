Music in the Gallery opening for Live at Studio 64 concerts

The Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson plays Centre 64 on St. Patrick’s Day. Facebook photo

The spring 2020 Live at Studio 64 concert series gets underway this month with a concert by the Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17. Like the three concerts last fall, this spring’s series of concerts will each be preceded by an opening performance of Music in the Gallery by local musicians. On March 17 Music in the Gallery will feature the local trio, The d’Linquint, featuring Theresa and Bryan Reichert on bass and guitar respectively and Chad Andriowski on drums. They will be familiar to many as members of the quartet, Kootenay Lately.

The Music in the Gallery performances are included in the ticket price for the Live at Studio 64 concerts. They take place in the art gallery and commence when the doors open at 7 p.m. Patrons can view the superb exhibition of artworks by Grant Smith currently on display in the main and upper galleries while enjoying the music and a glass of wine. The d’Linquint will be playing some jazz and some of their original compositions until about 7.45 p.m., allowing plenty of time for patrons to then move to their seats in Studio 64 for the Marc Atkinson Trio concert.

The Marc Atkinson Trio has been described as “one of the top ten of the world’s string trios”. Nominally billed as a gypsy jazz band, the trio draws on classical, jazz, and roots traditions to produce everything from mind-boggling guitar pyrotechnics to dreamy ballads, punctuated by Marc Atkinson’s funny anecdotes. Atkinson himself is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger and producer of four albums to date. He has been nominated for both Junos and Western Canadian Music Awards. He is backed by Joey Smith on upright bass and Brett Martens on rhythm guitar with whom he has toured North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The trio is joined by violinist and composer, Cameron Wilson, who plays with the National Broadcast Orchestra, Van Django, and Mariachi del Sol among other ensembles, and whose music has been heard on CBC, NPR, and BBC.

The Live at Studio 64 spring series continues Friday, April 17, with The Red Dirt Skinners, a pop/rock/blues duo originally from the British Isles, now resident in Ontario, who will be preceded by James Neave in the Gallery. The series concludes May 30 with Alittle Voodoo from Calgary, featuring Ron Burke, Tommy Knowles, and a bunch of like-minded master musicians, making a return appearance at Studio 64. They will be preceded by the Randi Marchi duo in the Gallery.

Tickets are available for each concert or for the 3-concert series at Centre 64 (250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com) or online at eastkootenay.snapd.com.

Live music

