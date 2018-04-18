Music is my therapy; Séan McCann

Séan McCann will be playing at Centre 64 this month as part of the Studio 64 Spring Concert Series.

Séan McCann will be playing at Centre 64 on Saturday, April 28, 2018 as part of Studio 64’s Spring Concert Series.

The concert takes place from 8p.m. to 10p.m. and tickets are $30, available online at www.eastkootenay.snapd.com or at Centre 64.

McCann is a former member and founder of the east coast celtic group, Great Big Sea (GBS). Seven years ago McCann left GBS to get away from the toxic life he was living, which blossomed into a rewarding solo career.

McCann says he is excited to head out on tour and come to Kimberley, as he has never played an East Kootenay venue. The tour kicks off in Okotoks, before heading to Canmore, Kimberley, Castlegar, Winnepeg, Regina, and North Battleford.

“With my new album, There’s a Place, I wanted to play in smaller towns, smaller venues of around 200 people, that’s what it’s all about; an intimate and intense exchange,” said McCann. “I never want to play in a hockey arena again. In those big venues there’s not a whole lot of genuine, sincere connection with the audience. You don’t get to say much, there’s no conversation.”

First time is always the best so I can't wait to finally sing in #Kimberley @LiveStudio64 on Saturday April 28th @CityofKimberley @KBulletin Reserve Online:https://t.co/VaEGFxBoSh

OR call 250.427.4919

Email: kimberleyarts@gmail.com #BritishColumbia — SéanMcCannSings (@seanmccannsings) April 17, 2018

In terms of what the Kimberley audience can expect, McCann says that he will encourage everyone to sing along at Centre 64.

“Writing songs for people to sing with me, eyeball to eyeball, it’s powerful stuff. Bring your pipes!” McCann said.

McCann says he will try to play at least half of the songs from his newest album, and he always takes requests.

“There’s a lot to choose from and there’s a story for every one [song], every night is different,” said McCann, who currently resides in Ottawa and says he is looking forward to spending some time in the mountains.

“The only things that are big enough to scare me are the ocean, where I grew up, and the mountains, where I go,” said McCann. “I go because I love it. There’s something really powerful about the mountains. Everywhere I go I get something back, wether it’s new music or truth and inspiration from the people I meet. There’s no better version of me than what you’ll find on stage at Centre 64. It’s really important to me; it’s not just about the money. If it was just about the money I would still be with Great Big Sea, drinking and carrying on. I’m really stoked, I love the mountains. That’s where I finished a lot of my songs, specifically in Banff. I’ve spent a lot of time there.”

McCann explained that other than some business meetings once a year, he is no longer in touch with his former band-mates. He openly speaks about his troublesome past, using alcohol and drugs to mask the pain of being abused by a priest as a teenager.

“I was stuck for almost 30 years,” said McCann. “Seven years ago I sobered up and I came to an understanding, it wasn’t easy. The truth is difficult but you have to come to terms with it to move forward. Out of that I wrote the album Help Yourself which is raw and personal. I had no intention of ever touring or playing again but my guitar was the one friend that never left when everyone else did. I lost a lot of friends when I sobered up. I just kept writing and people wanted to hear me sing and now I can share my story and my songs.”

McCann now has five solo albums and continues his journey as a singer, songwriter, speaker and mental health advocate. He hopes that his music resonates with others who are struggling.

“For me, music is therapy. It’s what’s kept me going, kept me sober,” explained McCann. “It enabled me to handle some difficult truths about myself.”

To listen and learn more visit McCann’s website at www.seanmccannsings.com.