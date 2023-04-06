Noémi Kiss and Lynn van Deursen bring An Unconventional Life to Fernie and Kimberley, April 21 and 22. Photo submitted

Musical drama ‘An Unconventional Life’ tours East Kootenay

Performances in Crawford Bay, Kimberley and Fernie

Contributed

After a very successful debut in April 2018 and multiple subsequent performances throughout the West Kootenay region, “An Unconventional Life”, an inspiring musical drama about a young Jewish woman who challenges the status quo, is returning to the stage for a limited East Kootenay tour in April 2023.

The concept for this show originated when Nelson soprano Noémi Kiss asked Kaslo thespian Lynn van Deursen if she could create a theatrical narrative that would link the songs from the movie Yentl (starring Barbra Streisand with music by Michel Legrand) which was adapted from the book The Yeshiva Boy (1962).

Imagine a time when girls were denied a formal education. When they were supposed to stay home, learn the skills of a home maker, get married and raise a family. Imagine if a young girl wanted more for herself. “An Unconventional Life” is the story about such a girl.

Written as if speaking to a young graduating class, they tell her story with spoken word and song. The play examines gender inequality and what it means to challenge boundaries set by society; and one young woman’s journey to find her way in a male dominated world without losing herself.

With financial support from Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) and the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance (CKCA), Noémi and Lynn are excited to bring “An Unconventional Life” to a wider audience.

Crawford Bay – Sunday, April 16 @ 4 pm – Harrison Memorial Cultural Centre; Fernie – Friday, April 21 @ 7 pm – The Arts Station; Kimberley – Saturday, April 22 @ 8 pm – Centre 64

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ explores vigilante eco-sabotage

Just Posted

Noémi Kiss and Lynn van Deursen bring An Unconventional Life to Fernie and Kimberley, April 21 and 22. Photo submitted
Musical drama ‘An Unconventional Life’ tours East Kootenay

Participants in last year’s community clean up in Kimberley. Wildsight.ca file
Spring community clean up events in both Kimberley and Cranbrook

Cam Reid was player of the game in a game four that will be remembered not for the score, but for the roughly 75 penalty minutes awarded. Paul Rodgers photo.
Dynamiters fall to Posse in penalty-rife game four

Letter to the Editor.
Letter: Wildsight speaks against proposed restaurant/gas station

Pop-up banner image