Netflix doesn’t want to pay into Canadian Media Fund

Being forced to pay into funds is discriminatory, company says

Netflix says it shouldn’t be forced to pay into funds that are designed to support the creation of Canadian content, arguing that the country is better served by market competition than by regulating foreign online services.

The California-based company makes the argument in a submission to a government-appointed expert panel that will make recommendations for changing Canada’s laws governing broadcasting and telecommunications.

“Numerous online distributors offer an abundance of content, including Canadian content, on demand, anywhere and any time to anyone with access to the open internet,” the Netflix submission says.

“We do not subscribe to the theory that a “regulated investment” is more valuable than a consumer and market-driven one.”

RELATED: VIDEO — Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

The 30-page submission, made public Friday, says Netflix is on track to “significantly exceed” a $500-million commitment to fund original content made in Canada under a five-year agreement announced in 2017.

The paper, dated Jan. 11, is one of many submissions to the expert panel, which is expected to complete its review by Jan. 31, 2020 — after the next federal election in October.

Although the panel hasn’t made the full collection of submissions public, some groups have released theirs — often in support of positions that have been made in previous public debates.

Stephane Cardin, Netflix director of public policy, said Friday that the company decided to release its position paper ahead the 2019 Prime Time conference next week, when it will be on a panel with groups that had disclosed their positions.

Netflix argues that foreign online services such as itself would face unfair discrimination if it’s forced by law to pay into the Canadian Media Fund, which it says currently denies it the same rights as Canadian-owned broadcasters and distribution companies.

“For certified CanCon, the Canadian broadcaster obtains “first-window” rights in Canada while Netflix, or another online service, gets international rights outside Canada and possibly second-window rights in Canada,” it says.

If foreign online services are required to contribute to the CMF without getting “first window” rights in Canada, Neflix says, it would be discriminatory.

“It would also effectively force foreign online services to subsidize Canadian broadcasters, and reinforce the market power of vertically-integrated incumbents.”

Alternatively, it says, if foreign services had equal access to the CMF “they would be drawn into competing with Canadian broadcasters or VOD services for the Canadian first window rights for publicly funded original Canadian content.”

When asked by The Canadian Press whether Netflix was calling for an end to the Canadian Media Fund, where Cardin was a vice-president for 12 years, he was unequivocal.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “We do not say that, nor do we advocate for it.”

Netflix noted that it faces increased competition from other foreign and Canadian video-on-demand services, including Bell Media’s Crave subscription service, and the newer ad-supported CTV Movies and CTV Throwback.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, which receives funding from the federal government and advertisers, has also launched its new Gem online service to provide live and on-demand programming.

Netflix said it’s not trying to get special treatment under Canadian tax laws, and noted it will begin collecting and remitting a Quebec sales tax in January 2019.

“We will comply with tax laws if and when they legally are extended to services like Netflix,” it says.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rapper Nelly seeks dismissal of lawsuit alleging sex assault
Next story
Shia LaBeouf turned rehab into a writing room for new film

Just Posted

Mayor Don McCormick to deliver State of the City Address

Kimberley residents will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Chamber-hosted event.

Join the fun at Kimberley’s Flannel Fest

Kimberley’s first ever Winter Flannel Festival is quickly approaching and event organizer… Continue reading

FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities

Kimberley FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities. The latest donations were $500… Continue reading

Busy two weeks of ski racing coming up at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The 2019 Dreadnaught Race Season kicked off last weekend with the U12-U14… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves rezoning for downtown property

The owners of One Love Hot Yoga hope to construct a carriage home on their property.

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver

The surgery will create nostril openings and use the tip of her ear to replace the melted bone and skin

Edmonton Police say hate crimes unit is watching group that showed up at mosque

Spokesperson with Al Rashid mosque said two men entered the building before prayers

Measles outbreak in Washington state spurs warning from BC Centre for Disease Control

State of emergency declared by Washington state governor

Plight of Kootenay schools highlighted in budget report

Provincial budget report notes huge repair bill at Cranbrook school and capacity issues in Fernie

Injured snowmobiler rescued from Kootenay backcountry

Sparwood Search and Rescue praises well prepared group after snowmobiling incident

Taking tune from ‘The Office,’ Arizona mechanic helps save woman’s life

Cross Scott didn’t know any emergency training but thought of Michael Scott learning CPR to the ‘Stayin’ Alive’

UPDATE: 34 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil dam collapse

Nearly a full day since the disaster happened, finding many more survivors was looking increasingly unlikely

John McCallum resigns as Canada’s ambassador to China at PM’s request

McCallum admitted to misspeaking earlier in the week over Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s case

Most Read