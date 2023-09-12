Jenny Steenkamp’s fine art oil paintings will be displayed Sept. 21 to Oct. 18. Photo submitted.

New gallery coming to Centre 64 this fall

I was born in Nambia, Africa, and immigrated to Canada in 2009.

My paintings are all about colour. I get inspired by beautiful colours and the fragrances of Flowers, fruit, a damp forest and the smell of rain on the dry soil.

When I paint, it takes me away on wonderful journeys of beauty and peace.

I have worked in Acrylics, Cloth Design, Screen printing and dying, murals, Faux Art, and then I found oil painting through Mary Gibilisco, Elizabeth Pruitt Robbins and Johnny Liliedahl, to whom I will foreve be thankful.

My work hangs in South Africa, Namibia, USA and Canada.

I paint still lives, portraits, buildings and landscapes, but it always omes back to colour. Inspiration for my paintings comes from an inner feeling when seeing something I just have to paint it immediately, or it will escape me forever. My flowers are given a new life on canvas, and never die.

Some of my work can be seen on my website: Jennysteenkamp.com

JennySteenkamp’s work will be displayed at Centre 64 from Sept. 21 to Oct. 18. There will be an opening reception on Sept. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p..

