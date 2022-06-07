Next up at Art Gallery Kimberley: One Line Drawing

The next exhibit up at Art Gallery Kimberley, ‘The Laundromat’, is a collection of one line drawing accordion books by artist Rico.

Rico now lives in Kimberley, but was born in Tokyo and attended art school there. Her artwork has been exhibited in solo and group exhibitions in galleries in Japan, The Netherlands, and Canada, and she has taught workshops in Japan and Canada.

For her art book project called “One Line”, Rico creates one-line drawings on long pieces of paper that form an accordion book. While walking around, she draws what she sees by using a single line without lifting her pen and she uses watercolour paint to make these drawings come to life.

One-line drawing is Rico’s version of taking photographs, but they give a totally different experience. She has made about 40 accordion books and also illustrated a picture book “Cinnamon Bear Comes to Town” with the one-line drawing technique.

And Art Gallery Kimberley, and Rico, would like to invite Kimberley residents to try their hand at the technique.

As part of the exhibit there will be two long rolls of drawing paper and anyone who pops in to view the exhibit is invited to draw whatever they like, with whatever drawing tool they like. You are just asked to start at the end of the line drawn by the previous person.

Rico’s goal for this fun community project is connecting with people through one line on paper without seeing and knowing each other. Rico says, “We will share the same space but not at the same time. It’s a special space to feel free to draw and connect with other people in the community”.

Gallery owner Irma de Visser says, “It is surprisingly easy and fun once you get over that first hurdle and I invite everyone to leave their fear at the door and give it a try. It’s addictive!”. Irma continues, “I challenge everyone to help us create the longest one-line drawing in the history of Kimberley”.

Rico will be giving a one-line drawing demonstration at the art gallery on Thursday, June 16th at 7 pm (no registration required).