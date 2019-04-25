Jericho Fortune, a Grade 12 high school student from Prince Rupert, has received the YouTube Silver Play Button for garnering more than 100,000 subscribers on his channel GTAGAMER222. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

Prince Rupert high school student, Jericho Fortune, has received the YouTube Silver Play Button for reaching 100,000 subscribers for his channel GTAGAMER222.

Producing original animation and edgy voice acting has helped grow his subscriber base from 10,000 in 2016, to the 100,000 milestone he reached this year. Next up is the Gold Play Button, once he surpasses one million subscribers.

“I’m actually really proud of it that I’ve actually reached this far in my YouTube channel,” Fortune said while on break from classes at Charles Hays Secondary School.

Fortune created the channel in 2014 with a friend to put together videos of gameplay — GTA stands for Grand Theft Auto — and over the years the channel has morphed into his own wacky animations.

“I also have a series called ‘Baby the Ballerinas Life,’ it’s about robots doing some weird stuff, somewhat edgy,” he said.

At first, he only had a few subscribers, but once he started creating animation the snowball effect began. Fortune picked up acting from the drama department at Charles Hays, and then he taught himself how to do 3D animation through online videos.

“I’ve started off going on YouTube and finding videos on animation and how to make some, and yeah, I’ve also watched a couple of animation videos and some people who are voice acting,” Jericho said.

As of the end of April 2019, the Grade 12 student has more than 30-million views on his channel. When he received his YouTube Silver PlayButton in the mail he released a special unboxing video that garnered 1,370 views.

“You achieved this milestone with hard work, perseverance and probably a healthy sense of humour too,” said CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki, in the letter that came with the award.

With his subscriber base, YouTube runs advertisements on his videos. Right now, Jericho said he has collected $23,000 in his YouTube money account.

He’s saving the money raised through his popular channel for college, where he plans to take acting and animation.

Check out his YouTube Channel GTAGAMER222 [warning mature content].

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening in B.C.
Next story
‘The Simpsons’ writer reveals details on Sunday’s Canuck-themed episode

Just Posted

Chamber seeks nominations, applications for Board of Directors

The deadline to apply is May 7, 2019.

Lock it or lose it, Kimberley RCMP says

Kimberley RCMP are reminding everyone to lock up their vehicles and valuable… Continue reading

Province announces $2.5-million boost to increase tourism in B.C.’s resort towns

Changes to RMI funding are bringing more money to places like Harrison and Tofino

Residents say crosswalk is unsafe

Approximately 200 Kimberley residents have expressed concerns with the crosswalk on Spokane… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP respond to fatal canoe incident at Moyie Lake

A young man died after a canoe overturned in the lake early Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Drug decriminalization report welcomed in East Kootenay

Provincial report recommends decriminalizing people who use illicit drugs, shift focus to treatment

New flight service an ‘angel’ for medical patients

Angel Flight East Kootenay will fly medical patients to Kelowna or Vancouver

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Family dog stolen from Kootenay backyard

RCMP appealing for information on pregnant Karelian bear dog missing from Elko, B.C.

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Most Read