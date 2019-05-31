Performers delight crowd at Wild Horse Talent Show

Organizers are on cloud nine at Fort Steele Heritage Town after an exciting inaugural Wild Horse Talent Show, Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25, at the heritage Wild Horse Theatre.

After the preliminary round of 16 contestants Friday, with a plethora of diverse acts, a panel of five judges narrowed the field down to contestants for the finals Saturday night.

Kyus Martin of Cranbrook, 9, performed a Hip Hop dance. Hannah Hubick, 18, sang a Miley Cyrus song, “The Climb.” Spanish exchange student Samuel Diaz, 16, performed Chopin at the on-stage piano — blindfolded. Madison Keiver, 23, played guitar and sang “Mountain Air,” her own composition. Jenika Pickering, 14, performed a highland dance, her own choreography, to a Lindsay Sterling piece. Beth Gartside sang Blue Rodeo’s “Head Over Heels,” accompanying herself on guitar. Alex Pickering, 10, dazzled with his “street magician” sleight of hand and card tricks. And Eric Thorn, 16, performed a HipHop dance to cap off the performances.

After deliberation, the judges selected Thorn for third place (the prize — a season’s pass to Fort Steele Heritage Town, presented by Gord Sheridan). Second place went to Alex Pickering, the street magician ( $250, sponsored by Kootenay Saving in Kimberley, presented by Kootenay Saving Senior Member Judy Daniels). And blindfold pianist Samuel Diaz took top prize, $1,000, sponsored by the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

The distinguished panel of local judges included Jamie Neve and Ferdy Belland from the music local music scene, St. Mary’s Teacher Kim Organ, Friends of Fort Steele Society Board Member Tanya Molle, and his Worship Mayor Lee Pratt of Cranbrook.

Kevin Weaver served as Master of Ceremonies.

Above: Contestants line up to hear the judges’ verdict Saturday, May 25, at the inaugural Wild Horsre Theatre Talent Show at Fort Steele Heritage Town. After the initial round Friday, the panel of five judges made their final decisions Saturday during the finals. Below, top to bottom: Alex Pickering, Beth Gartside, Hannah Hubick, Jenika Pickering, Kyus Martin, Madison Keiver, Nathan Thorn, Samuel Diaz.

 

