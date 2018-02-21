Photography Challenge returns to Centre 64 this weekend

After a successful fall-themed Photography Challenge in October of last year, local event planner Natalie Skokan is hosting a second winter-themed challenge this coming weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 25 at 7p.m., the 48 Hour Photography Challenge will take place at Centre 64, with the official after party taking place at the Sullivan Pub. Tickets are $15 and are available at eventbrite.ca or at Centre 64 on the night of the event.

Proceeds from this event will go towards Kimberley Trails Society. October’s event raised over $1100 for the Give Us A Lift Campaign at Centre 64.

In terms of the inspiration behind the event, Skokan said, “I had been asked by a few people to host a winter event and I was thinking of a charity to attach it to. My good buddy Emily Marshall has taken on the roll of Membership Director for the Kimberley Trails Society, and I’m in the trails almost everyday with my dog Cohen so it seemed like an easy match.”

“This campaign is raising funds for our local trail network,” explained Marshall. “Locals all benefit from the trails in and around Kimberley, whether they are hiking, biking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or just out walking the dog. The Kimberley Trails Society is a group of dedicated volunteers that strives to continually improve the trail network in Kimberley and surrounding area, for the benefit of all users.”

Photographers will have 48 hours to shoot, edit and compile their photos into a slideshow. The slideshow must have an emphasis on winter activities and Kimberley’s trail network and must also include at least one photo of the Platzl and one photo of a ‘Kimberley’ sign.

“There is a list of 10 amazing, local talent that make up the photographers – ranging in backgrounds from amateur to semi-professional,” said Skokan. “It’s a great event where photographers can come and expose their art in a fun safe environment while all the proceeds go back into their community. We have seven judges of a variety of backgrounds – plus the two winners from the last event Ryan McKenzie and Chelsea Lynn Boyd from Meadow Sweet Yoga will be on the panel to pass the torch.”

There will be two grand-prizes, one awarded by the panel of judges, and the other will be people’s choice. The judge’s prize is $500 cash, donated by Tourism Kimberley, while the people’s choice award includes two cycling jackets donated by Kazoom Cycling, and a dinner out courtesy of Stonefire Pizza.

Skokan says she has been working closely with Marshall to organize the event, along with the help of many others including owner of Sprout Health Market Chantel Delaney, Lucas Roach from Big Magic, Chelsea Boyd Gibson from Meadow Sweet, Dave Couse, and Shona Rubens, to name a few.

We also have a ton of awesome sponsors from around the community donating to make this happen as well,” said Skokan. “And honestly, anyone who signs up, the volunteers to judge, and even those who come out to support is what makes this happen!”

The event is sponsored by the Sullivan Pub, Kimberley Trails Society, Tourism Kimberley, Kazoom Apparel, Big Magic, The Drive, Sprout Health Market, Snowdrift Café, Growth Elixir Tea, Centex, and Stonefire Pizzeria.

“The last event was so much fun. I didn’t know what to expect and 6pm hit and the flood gates opened!” Skokan said. “We sold out and people seemed to have an awesome time. The slideshows were amazing. It was incredible to see what people could create in a short window of time. This time they have 48 hours, rather than 24, and it is a winter wonderland theme so a bit more flexibility on what they can get away with.”

With regards to the weather forecast for the weekend, Skokan says it’s all part of the fun.

“The thing is, everyone is dealing with the same challenge, so it’s neat to see how people use the weather for their own creative purposes,” said Skokan. “If I had any control I would make it a warm, sunny, powder day full of happy, photogenic deer.”