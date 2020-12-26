Pianist Sahlen spreads socially distanced Christmas cheer

Arne Sahlen volunteers to play carols and Christmas-to-New Year themed music in Kimberley-Cranbrook area for a needed dose of cheer.

“This Christmas above all others, anything that can bring joy and fun is worth doing.” he said. “Indoors or out – and of course properly spaced … I have 150 feet of electrical cord and a portable keyboard donated by Kimberley’s Schick family.”

Why so many neckties?

“I looked at my 17 Christmassy ties and couldn’t decide on one – so I wear them all.” He partners also with Mr. J. Paul Blais of ‘Pay It Forward’ -“I’m ‘Play It Forward’ ” – raising funds for food and supplies to the needy in our region.

For music and merriment this season, contact Sahlen at 250-427-2159, arnesahlen@hotmail.com or on Facebook.