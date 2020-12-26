Arne Sahlen played at the Snowdrift last weekend. Photo submitted

Arne Sahlen played at the Snowdrift last weekend. Photo submitted

Pianist Sahlen spreads socially distanced Christmas cheer

Arne Sahlen volunteers to play carols and Christmas-to-New Year themed music in Kimberley-Cranbrook area for a needed dose of cheer.

“This Christmas above all others, anything that can bring joy and fun is worth doing.” he said. “Indoors or out – and of course properly spaced … I have 150 feet of electrical cord and a portable keyboard donated by Kimberley’s Schick family.”

Why so many neckties?

“I looked at my 17 Christmassy ties and couldn’t decide on one – so I wear them all.” He partners also with Mr. J. Paul Blais of ‘Pay It Forward’ -“I’m ‘Play It Forward’ ” – raising funds for food and supplies to the needy in our region.

For music and merriment this season, contact Sahlen at 250-427-2159, arnesahlen@hotmail.com or on Facebook.

Most Read