Arne Sahlen is one of the music teachers involved in Piano Focus. File photo.

Piano Focus meeting this weekend

PianoFocus (PF) is in the works for July 29 to August 11. “Fun, fascination, focus, finesse!” is the slogan for this immersion into piano studies for students of varied ages, levels and musical interests. At a short meeting this Sunday April 22, 7 pm at Centre 64, PF team members will describe the PF background, its many musical offerings, and the expected benefits to Kimberley and area.

Ablaze with artistic, cultural and sports offerings, Kimberley is also popular for community spirit – and was once called the Volunteer Capital of Canada by Readers’ Digest.

“Looking at our older houses,” says team member Arne Sahlen, “I often imagine all the towns just like ours that thrived, then dived into oblivion. What kept our city alive? That sense of what it means to be a community. From sports spectaculars to the countless arts offerings at Centre 64 (sponsor of PF) and a burgeoning business sector, Kimberley has it all.”

Volunteers are asked to offer homestay, practice pianos, and support for surface needs during this session. That said, “…walking into the meeting won’t brand you for duty!” says Sahlen. “PF hopes to add to the full-meal deal in our incomparable city. Come to find out more and see what you think.”

For more information: 250-427-2159, contact@pianofocus.net or cell/text 250-540-4242.

Previous story
Music is my therapy; Séan McCann

Just Posted

Piano Focus meeting this weekend

PianoFocus (PF) is in the works for July 29 to August 11.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Property evacuated after mudslide closes Highway 3A

A mudslide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

One last celebration for Kimberley Dynamiters

The Kimberley Dynamiters players, board members and volunteers met one last time… Continue reading

Bob McWhinnie Day on April 29

Event celebrates life of Bob McWhinnie

Trans Mountain supplies 100% of Kootenay gas

Kootenay and Okanagan consumers have a lot to lose if Alberta slows gas supply say petroleum analyst

Mark Creek Market’s Great Grocery Giveaway

Matt Honeyman wrangled almost $500 worth of groceries in 60 seconds.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Driving Change: A B.C. man’s charitable trip across Canada

A Kelowna man, his bus, and his mission for positive change across our country

Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court

Acquittal of teacher, Ryan Jarvis, who secretly videoed teens ‘dangerous,’ top court told

Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Marijuana enthusiasts have long been circling April 20 on their calendars as annual day of cannabis

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

Most Read

  • Piano Focus meeting this weekend

    PianoFocus (PF) is in the works for July 29 to August 11.…