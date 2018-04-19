Piano Focus meeting this weekend

PianoFocus (PF) is in the works for July 29 to August 11. “Fun, fascination, focus, finesse!” is the slogan for this immersion into piano studies for students of varied ages, levels and musical interests. At a short meeting this Sunday April 22, 7 pm at Centre 64, PF team members will describe the PF background, its many musical offerings, and the expected benefits to Kimberley and area.

Ablaze with artistic, cultural and sports offerings, Kimberley is also popular for community spirit – and was once called the Volunteer Capital of Canada by Readers’ Digest.

“Looking at our older houses,” says team member Arne Sahlen, “I often imagine all the towns just like ours that thrived, then dived into oblivion. What kept our city alive? That sense of what it means to be a community. From sports spectaculars to the countless arts offerings at Centre 64 (sponsor of PF) and a burgeoning business sector, Kimberley has it all.”

Volunteers are asked to offer homestay, practice pianos, and support for surface needs during this session. That said, “…walking into the meeting won’t brand you for duty!” says Sahlen. “PF hopes to add to the full-meal deal in our incomparable city. Come to find out more and see what you think.”

For more information: 250-427-2159, contact@pianofocus.net or cell/text 250-540-4242.