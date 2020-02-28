Piano Recital on Sunday at East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival

The East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival (EKPAF) presents a special treat: a recital at Knox on Sunday, March 1 at 7:00 pm by Piano adjudicator Eric Nyland of Calgary. Admission is by donation to EKPAF. An award-winning pianist and actor, Nyland has worked professionally in music, music teaching, theatre and film across Canada and in Italy. He is in demand as a solo pianist, accompanist and adjudicator. His program will include Bach, Debussy, Beethoven’s great Waldstein Sonata, and the hauntingly beautiful Nocturne in B flat minor, Op. 9 #1 by Chopin.

READ: East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival, enter now

EKPAF enjoyed a happy launch on Friday, February 21 with Speech Arts. Adjudicator Susan Duska met with delight from student performers and from listeners. Wrote a parent: “Well! The consensus was… she was great. Really helpful feedback, kind, fun and patient.”

Voice and Choir adjudicator Michele Capalbo, to quote another writer, was “lovely with kids and adults both” in her first of three Voice days on Monday, February 24. She “has deep insights about voice and breathing, also …unity of singing and movement.” After Voice sessions end on Wednesday, a Vocal Workshop will conclude Week 1 at Knox Presbyterian Church (corner of Victoria and 3 rd Street South, Cranbrook) Thursday February 27.

Week 2 at EKPAF will include Piano from Monday to Thursday, March 2 to 5 at Knox. Nyland was last year’s adjudicator; much appreciated then, he returns this year. Strings will follow on March 6 at the Dwelling Place (2324 2 nd Street South, near the hospital).

Week three will begin with Dance at the Key City Theatre from March 9 to 11. Then EKPAF will finish with the annual Festival Showcase on March 11 at 6:30 pm, also at the Key City Theatre. Admission is again by donation. The public may attend any Festival sessions. For more information, contact ekpafestival@gmail.com. 250-432-9747



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter