2020 Juno Awards nominees were announced on Jan. 28, 2020. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Pop singer Lights, Ewan Currie of Sheepdogs among Juno Awards presenters

Dallas Smith, Felix Cartal and Nuela Charles nominated for big awards

Electronic pop singer Lights, the Sheepdogs frontman Ewan Currie and Inuk performer Riit will be among the presenters on Sunday at the Juno Awards.

Organizers of the country’s biggest celebration of Canadian music say they’ve lined up an array of homegrown personalities to hand out the trophies on the televised show, which will be hosted by Alessia Cara in Saskatoon.

Among the presenters are many of this year’s nominees, including country album of the year contender Dallas Smith, five-time Junos contender Felix Cartal, who’s up for dance recording this year, and Nuela Charles, nominated for adult contemporary album.

First-time R&B/soul recording nominee Amaal and Regina-based band the Dead South, vying for traditional roots album, are also among the presenters.

“Mr. D” actress Emma Hunter and ”Murdoch Mysteries” actor Jonny Harris round out the final batch of names announced, while Anne Murray already committed to ushering Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The Junos show is going forward despite concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in Canada. There have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan and Junos planners say they’re closely monitoring advice from the country’s public health agency and other federal, provincial and municipal experts ahead of the event.

A week of Juno-related events are already underway, with the annual Juno Cup celebrity hockey game set for Friday at Merlis Belsher Place, and the Junos gala dinner, where the majority of the awards are handed out, set for Saturday.

Cara leads this year’s event with six nominations with rapper Tory Lanez following with five nods. Lanez is also set to perform on the broadcast, with R&B artist Daniel Caesar, pop singer Lennon Stella and rock band the Glorious Sons among the others slated to take the stage.

The 2020 JUNO Awards will be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre and stream globally on the CBC website.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival showcase this Wednesday

Just Posted

Dynamiters win game one against Columbia Valley in OT

The Kimberley Dynamiters won in overtime on Monday evening, in the first… Continue reading

It’s not always a scam; Red Cross was fundraising in Kimberley last week

Due to the fact that there are so many scams operating these… Continue reading

East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival showcase this Wednesday

It has been a great run at the East Kootenay Performing Arts… Continue reading

Wildlife strategy lacking in many area: MLA Clovechok

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has plenty to say about draft wildlife strategy

Brock Palmer caps brilliant season with Dynamiter Player of the Month for February

It is fitting that the final player of the month for the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Cruise lines bring in ‘stringent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid outbreaks

At least two cruise ships have seen COVID-19 outbreaks

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

Kimberley Atom Competitive Dynamiters win banner

The Kimberley Atom Competitive Dynamiters were victorious in their East Kootenay Banner… Continue reading

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

Most Read