Janice Strong file

Prelaunch slideshow of Janice Strong’s new 4th edition of Mountain Footsteps

For the Townsman

Janice Strong’s 4th edition of Mountain Footsteps hiking guidebook will be released at end of April. See a sneak preview of the book and hear the author talk about it at a prelaunch slideshow, April 24 at Centre 64, 7:30 pm, in Kimberley. The presentation is part of the “Have Camera Will Travel” series. Everyone will enjoy the beautiful photographs from the slideshow.

When you see Strong’s images and hear her stories of outdoor adventures you will be inspired to explore the East Kootenay.

This 4th edition guidebook has been greatly expanded, updated and features several new hikes. Explore full-day excursions into the Purcell Mountains, the Rockies or discover shorter walks and mountain-bike rides closer to the towns and cities. Mountain Footsteps describes hikes written for all skill levels.

Come to the slideshow and talk about hiking in the southeastern part of BC. The release of the book will celebrate 25 years of Mountain Footsteps Hikes in the East Kootenay, published by Rocky Mountain Books.

Previous story
BC Book Prize author tour coming to Kimberley

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council approves update to Kimberley Nature Park Management Plan

The update will allow for more flexibility within time frames for special event applications.

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

Presenting a Quilt of Valour

Cindy Postnikoff from Military Ames recently presented a Quilt of Valour to… Continue reading

NDP playing pipeline politics, MLA says

The NDP are playing pipeline politics, says Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug… Continue reading

St. Mary Lake residents question proposed park

Residents concerned that proposed park will not be same as required in covenants

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Tip on missing man prompts search of new areas on B.C. mountain

A text to his roommate suggests Ryan Shtuka may have walked elsewhere at Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

Letters to the Editor: April 12

Conditions of Highway 95A: Cranbrook to Kimberley The highway between Kimberley and… Continue reading

Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Hilary Jordan said her husband’s death on April 11 feels like deja vu

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

B.C. to partner with cities, churches to build new affordable housing

HousingHub initiative to locate and partner with public sector to build housing on unused property

Most Read

  • Prelaunch slideshow of Janice Strong’s new 4th edition of Mountain Footsteps

    For the Townsman Janice Strong’s 4th edition of Mountain Footsteps hiking guidebook…

  • BC Book Prize author tour coming to Kimberley

    The Kimberley Public Library will be hosting two authors next week, and…