Prelaunch slideshow of Janice Strong’s new 4th edition of Mountain Footsteps

For the Townsman

Janice Strong’s 4th edition of Mountain Footsteps hiking guidebook will be released at end of April. See a sneak preview of the book and hear the author talk about it at a prelaunch slideshow, April 24 at Centre 64, 7:30 pm, in Kimberley. The presentation is part of the “Have Camera Will Travel” series. Everyone will enjoy the beautiful photographs from the slideshow.

When you see Strong’s images and hear her stories of outdoor adventures you will be inspired to explore the East Kootenay.

This 4th edition guidebook has been greatly expanded, updated and features several new hikes. Explore full-day excursions into the Purcell Mountains, the Rockies or discover shorter walks and mountain-bike rides closer to the towns and cities. Mountain Footsteps describes hikes written for all skill levels.

Come to the slideshow and talk about hiking in the southeastern part of BC. The release of the book will celebrate 25 years of Mountain Footsteps Hikes in the East Kootenay, published by Rocky Mountain Books.