R. Kelly arriving at 3the Cook County Criminal Court Building in Chicago back in 2008. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

Chicago prosecutors have charged R&B star R. Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, according to media reports citing court records.

Thursday’s charges come after years of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the now 52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them.

READ MORE: Sony drops R. Kelly after furor over allegations

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time. He has won multiple Grammys, including for his hit-song, “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial. Those charges stemmed from a video prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said last week he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ballet Jorgen’s Coppélia features local dancers

Just Posted

BREAKING: B.C. police watchdog clears officers in fatal hostage situation

A woman died after a hostage situation in a rural area outside Cranbrook last fall

EK Performing Arts festival starts Monday

Cranbrook to host provincial festival in 2020

Kimberley History: The Way it Was

In 1960 there were calls for a highway from Marysville to Crawford Bay

Avalanche lose in PACWEST quarter-finals

The College of the Rockies men’s and women’s volleyball teams lost their matches at provincials

KUMR to receive BC Heritage Award

The 2019 Heritage BC Awards will feature Kimberley Underground Mining Railway for outstanding volunteerism.

WATCH: Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Logging truck loses logs on Cranbrook St.

Traffic diverted to Ridgeview Rd. for a few hours as the scene was cleaned up

‘If I win, it would be life changing’: B.C. teen musician makes top 100 in CBC music competition

Round two voting is now open until Feb. 26

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Ballet Jorgen’s Coppélia features local dancers

Classic ballet runs at Key City Theatre Friday, Feb. 22

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Most Read