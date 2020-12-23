The Twin Rivers Community Choir singing a COVID parody of Tiny Bubbles. Image: Twin River’s Community Choir YouTube

The Twin Rivers Community Choir singing a COVID parody of Tiny Bubbles. Image: Twin River’s Community Choir YouTube

RDCK director commissions COVID parody music video

Castlegar’s Twin Rivers Community Choir sings about keeping safe from COVID

Regional District of Central Kootenay Area I director Andy Davidoff had a Christmas request for Castlegar’s Twin Rivers Community choir — to produce a music video to share a message.

The result is a COVID-themed parody of Tiny Bubbles.

It features choir members adorned with Santa hats, reindeer antlers, Hawaiian shirts and leis — paying homage to the song’s original Hawaiian roots.

They cheerfully sing about keeping safe from COVID-19 this holiday season.

The song leads off with: “Tiny bubbles, in my life, keep me healthy, keep me alive.”

“So here’s to my PPE and here’s to my Zoom TV. And here’s virtual toast to you and me.”

Davidoff, who wrote most of the lyrics, is encouraging people to “keep our bubbles tiny until it is safe for us to fully and freely enjoy life again without any constraints.”

“Please accept this calorie and fat-free musical gift so lovingly produced by the members of our very own, Twin Rivers Community Choir, to share with your loved ones, friends, neighbours, and colleagues because what the world needs right now are ‘Tiny Bubbles’,” said Davidoff.

You can view the video at youtu.be/tTt5VfjjTBU .

RELATED: Castlegar choir releases online music video


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarCoronavirusMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Ben Lewis stars in Lifetime’s first LGBTQ holiday film, ‘Christmas Setup’

Just Posted

A Parks Canada photo of the endangered Whitebark Pine.
Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada fills two important roles

WPEF-C hires executive director and seed orchard coordinator

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms have created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Interior Health

First two recipients were in Kelowna and Kamloops

Kim McLean, owner of Kimberley's Bavarian Home Hardware, presented a cheque for $3000 to the Kimberley Food Bank on Thursday, Dec. 17. Paul Rodgers photo.
Bavarian Home Hardware presents Kimberley Food Bank with $3000 donation

Kim McLean, owner of Kimberley’s Bavarian Home Hardware, presented a cheque for… Continue reading

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

(Black Press Media files)
Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved

Program provides up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for families

The Twin Rivers Community Choir singing a COVID parody of Tiny Bubbles. Image: Twin River’s Community Choir YouTube
RDCK director commissions COVID parody music video

Castlegar’s Twin Rivers Community Choir sings about keeping safe from COVID

The slide swamped the Southgate River, around 13 km downhill from the initial incident. Photo supplied by Hakai Institute.
VIDEO: Investigators probe Bute Inlet landslide in bid to understand glacial retreat

Hakai Institute looks into long-term effects of massive landslide on B.C.’s central coast

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)
Astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from the Okanagan

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the rare celestial event

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at one of the first press conference about COVID-19 in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other

The arrival of COVID-19 and its rapid spread touched practically every aspect of our lives

Most Read