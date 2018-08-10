Record entry for 2018 Arts on the Edge exhibit

Mike Redfern

The annual Arts on the Edge adjudicated exhibition at Centre 64 continues to grow, attracting more and more artists each year. 2018 has proved to be a record year with 103 artworks entered in the two exhibitions for emerging and established artists. The organizers of the exhibition, members of the Kimberley Arts Council visual arts committee, are equally pleased with both the quantity and the quality of the artworks submitted this year. Visual arts committee chair Linda Douglas expressed it this way: “Outstanding show…Our committee was overwhelmed by the diversity of talent and creativity.”

For the past few years the Arts on the Edge exhibition jurors have awarded prizes to artists whose works emphasized “edginess”; that is originality in concept, treatment, and in materials used, a theme that the exhibition organizers wish to encourage. This year’s awards by the jurors continue that trend, rewarding artists who have moved away from more traditional art forms to more innovative ones. As a result, there are many fine pieces of work on display in the gallery at Centre 64 that did not receive recognition by way of a prize but which would undoubtedly be worthy of such recognition in a more traditional exhibition where originality was not a major criterion. Some of this writer’s favourite entries in the show fall into this category. It is safe to say that there are many fine pieces of art in this show, both “edgy” and more traditional.

While the vast majority of entries in both the emerging and established artists’ exhibitions are paintings, there are a number of other art mediums on display, including some sculptural pieces, some photographs, some stained glass, and some fibre work. For possibly the first time, no ceramic art was entered this year. It is a varied, visually exciting, and beautifully displayed show, extending beyond the upper and main galleries into the stairwell and lobby of Centre 64. Gallery visitors are urged to vote for their favourite piece. The artwork receiving the most votes from visitors will receive the People’s Choice Award, to be presented with all the other prizes at the Arts on the Edge Gala reception on Friday evening, August 24. The Gala is open to all free of charge.

Meanwhile the two exhibitions can be seen between 1 and 5 p.m. each Tuesday to Saturday until August 25th. Admission is free but donations are gratefully received.

 

Previous story
Kimberley Kaleidoscope festival back for fourth year

Just Posted

Rebuild in the works for Kimberley Transfer Station

The site remains open on a limited basis and reconstruction is currently being discussed.

Kimberley Girl Guides looking to recruit one more adult leader

In the past, Girl Guides in Kimberley have struggled to have enough… Continue reading

Healthy Kimberley to launch Food Waste Recovery Depot this fall

The project aims to reduce food aquisition costs of partner agencies, inluding the local Food Bank.

Record entry for 2018 Arts on the Edge exhibit

Mike Redfern The annual Arts on the Edge adjudicated exhibition at Centre… Continue reading

Kimberley Kaleidoscope festival back for fourth year

This year features many new and emerging artists, along with a few old favourites.

Week in Review: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Sculptor of John A. MacDonald statue speaks out

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about the City’s plan to remove

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca

Kootenay East MLA backs call for closure

MLAs Tom Shypitka and Doug Clovechok lobbying for backcountry closure due to wildfire risks

24 temperature records broken across B.C.

Extreme temperatures recorded in the southern half of the province

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

In a newly filed court submission, the government argues the Toronto-born son of Russian intelligence agents should be denied Canadian citizenship.

Most Read

  • Record entry for 2018 Arts on the Edge exhibit

    Mike Redfern The annual Arts on the Edge adjudicated exhibition at Centre…