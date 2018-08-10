Record entry for 2018 Arts on the Edge exhibit

Mike Redfern

The annual Arts on the Edge adjudicated exhibition at Centre 64 continues to grow, attracting more and more artists each year. 2018 has proved to be a record year with 103 artworks entered in the two exhibitions for emerging and established artists. The organizers of the exhibition, members of the Kimberley Arts Council visual arts committee, are equally pleased with both the quantity and the quality of the artworks submitted this year. Visual arts committee chair Linda Douglas expressed it this way: “Outstanding show…Our committee was overwhelmed by the diversity of talent and creativity.”

For the past few years the Arts on the Edge exhibition jurors have awarded prizes to artists whose works emphasized “edginess”; that is originality in concept, treatment, and in materials used, a theme that the exhibition organizers wish to encourage. This year’s awards by the jurors continue that trend, rewarding artists who have moved away from more traditional art forms to more innovative ones. As a result, there are many fine pieces of work on display in the gallery at Centre 64 that did not receive recognition by way of a prize but which would undoubtedly be worthy of such recognition in a more traditional exhibition where originality was not a major criterion. Some of this writer’s favourite entries in the show fall into this category. It is safe to say that there are many fine pieces of art in this show, both “edgy” and more traditional.

While the vast majority of entries in both the emerging and established artists’ exhibitions are paintings, there are a number of other art mediums on display, including some sculptural pieces, some photographs, some stained glass, and some fibre work. For possibly the first time, no ceramic art was entered this year. It is a varied, visually exciting, and beautifully displayed show, extending beyond the upper and main galleries into the stairwell and lobby of Centre 64. Gallery visitors are urged to vote for their favourite piece. The artwork receiving the most votes from visitors will receive the People’s Choice Award, to be presented with all the other prizes at the Arts on the Edge Gala reception on Friday evening, August 24. The Gala is open to all free of charge.

Meanwhile the two exhibitions can be seen between 1 and 5 p.m. each Tuesday to Saturday until August 25th. Admission is free but donations are gratefully received.