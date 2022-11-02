Remembrance Day piano concert in Kimberley

Submitted

‘Keep the Home Fires Burning: Music of Two World Wars’ will be given by pianist Arne Sahlen at Kimberley United – Shared Ministry Church, 10 Boundary Street on Monday, November 7 at 7 pm. Admission is by donation.

This family program will feature songs famed and obscure from dark periods in history – also lighter sides including memoirs and sing-along. Bell Bottom Trousers, Over There, Lili Marlene, We’ll Meet Again and countless other songs expressed patriotism, hope, sorrow, love and more.

Donations at this event will support upkeep at Kimberley Shared Ministry, a prime event site as well as a place of worship. “Vital to our communities, churches host weddings, funerals, concerts, fund-raising dinners and other events. They support worthy causes from women, youth and food banks to refugees and world aid.”

For more details, contact arnesahlen@hotmail.com or cell-text 250-540-4242.