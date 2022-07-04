Residents of Kimberley’s The Pines enjoy special concert

Residents of The Pines extended care home in Kimberley received a delightful surprise this week when pianist Arne Sahlen brought along a special guest to his weekly performance.

Accompanying Sahlen was Mariah Mennie, a very versatile multi-instrument musician who recently completed her Masters of Music Composition at UBC. Mennie has ties to the Kimberley area, having been raised mainly in Wasa.

She was in the area on vacation but was pleased to give a performance at the Pines with a very unique instrument, the handpan.

The handpan was developed in Switzerland and has its origins in the steel pans from Trinidad and Tobago.

“Because you play it with your hands, it has a softer sound,” Mennie said. “It’s meditative and inspirational.”

Sahlen says the audience at The Pines was transfixed by the unique sound.

Mennie says the concert was just for fun, as she is taking a break after completing her degree, visiting friends in the area.

While she enjoys playing a number of instruments, her main focus is composition. She has had her pieces “read” by the Toronto Symphony and the Victoria Symphony.

