Left to right: Greg Spatz, Trisha Gagnon, John Reischman, Jim Nunally and Nick Hornbuckle. Photo courtesy Jamie Wiens.

Return of the Jaybirds

John Reischman and the Jaybirds at the Royal Alexandra Hall in Cranbrook

Some old friends returned to Cranbrook Thursday, Oct. 28, for a stellar session at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Renowned Bluegrass-plus combo John Reischman and the Jaybirds played their first show in two years in Cranbrook, one of their favourite places to perform.The group features Reischman on mandolin, with Jaybirds Jim Nunally on guitar, Greg Spatz on fiddle, Trisha Gagnon on bass and Nick Hornbuckle on banjo. Photo courtesy Jamie Wiens

Previous story
Know It All: Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment guide

Just Posted

Paul Rodgers photo
Marysville homes ready for Halloween

The B.C. Government has introduced Bill 26, dissolving Jumbo Mountain Resort Municipality.
Ktunaxa First Nation pleased with the dissolution of Jumbo Resort Municipality

Left to right: Greg Spatz, Trisha Gagnon, John Reischman, Jim Nunally and Nick Hornbuckle. Photo courtesy Jamie Wiens.
Return of the Jaybirds

x
Kimberley’s short term rental bylaw gets third reading