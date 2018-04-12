Selkirk’s Maia Greiner plays the lead role of Campbell (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Review: Selkirk’s Bring It On, The Musical

Comedy, singing, dancing, cheerleading, and a whole lot of attitude.

Selkirk’s Bring It On, The Musical is taking place this week from April 11 to 14 at McKim Theatre.

Bring It On follows the story of Campbell, a high school senior and newly-minted captain of the Truman Cheerleading Squad. Campbell and Bridget find themselves transferred to Jackson high school for their senior year, and have a hard time fitting in. Campbell concocts a scheme in order to fulfill her dreams of leading a cheer squad to success at nationals and ultimately fails, teaching her a lesson about the meaning of friendship and what truly matters in life.

The show is a big production with a multitude of challenging musical numbers, dance routines, set and costume changes, and a large cheerleading component.

The cast is made up of Selkirk students who have been preparing for the production since the school year started in September of 2017.

Director Sven Heyde, who is the music teacher at Selkirk, has worked with many of the students in both band and choir. His direction on the show and in the classroom is evident through the strong musical talent that makes up the cast.

“One of the realities of school musical theatre is that 2/3 of the participants tend to be female, this is true in almost any school, regardless of the size,” said Heyde. “This is why it’s so great when writers realize the importance of bringing stories to the stage that feature smart, capable females doing interesting things, as in stories like Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, and Bring it On. It is vital that our young female actors are able to see themselves reflected on stage and other media in a myriad of ways, just as our young men have always been able to do.”

The female actors in Selkirk’s Bring It On do just that. From Maia Greiner (Campbell) and Thea DePaoli (Danielle) to Arissa Toffolo (Bridget), Mattea Greiner (Skylar) and Gewn Davies (Kylar), there is a clear commitment to character, along with a whole lot of talent. Not to mention the rest of the female cast who keep the audience laughing, guessing, and tapping their toes the entire show.

The exact same can be said for the male cast. It’s hard to believe Huw Miller (Steven) and Alejandro Blanco-Peces (La Cienega) have never been in a musical theatre production before. Everett Olafson (Cameron), Jason vanZyl (Randall) and Jeremy Woods (Twig), and the rest of the male cast have the audience laughing and wanting more the whole time.

Although there is some type-casting in this production, each character is portrayed in their own talented, comical way and definitely have the audience suspending their disbelief. As does the set, lighting, costumes, choreography, sound, and all of the other components. Going from Truman, to Jackson, to Campbell’s bedroom, to Cheer Camp, and all of the other various locations in this play is a huge part of the production.

It’s clear through Bring It On that Kimberley’s youth is a multi-talented bunch who are headed for great things in the world of the arts.

There are only three more chances to check out this hilarious musical: April 12, 13 and 14, all at 7p.m.. Tickets can be purchased at Selkirk, Snow Drift Cafe in Kimberley and Lotus Books in Cranbrook.

Previous story
Elk Hunt rocks again

Just Posted

Lilith 2018 raises $8,730 for community

After a successful, sold out run of Lilith, the Lady’s Leg Dancers… Continue reading

A gift for Cominco Gardens

Kimberley FOCUS supports a number of different charities within the city. Last… Continue reading

Kimberley transit ridership steadily increasing

Kimberley City Council has approved the Annual Operating Agreement for the Kimberley… Continue reading

RDEK pursuing agreement with Recycle BC

Board of directors would like to have recycle depots at regional transfer stations.

Elk Hunt rocks again

Legendary Kimberley band reunites this Saturday

Selkirk Secondary presents Bring It On, The Musical

Running April 11 to 14 at McKim Theatre.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna

Master instructors from around North America had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Thief rolls away with two pieces of B.C. town’s heritage

The red carriage wheels were chained to a railing of the Princeton and District Museum before they were stolen

Blood donations spike after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadian Blood Services says donations have significantly increased

Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

‘I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit’

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Trudeau off to Peru amid unresolved pipeline crisis

Despite a meeting with the premiers of Alberta and B.C. on Sunday, Trudeau is headed on a foreign tour

Rabbits to be killed at Richmond shelter after deadly virus detected

An animal shelter in Richmond has been advised to euthanize all 66 rabbits in its care

Most Read

  • Review: Selkirk’s Bring It On, The Musical

    Comedy, singing, dancing, cheerleading, and a whole lot of attitude.