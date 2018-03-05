Rocky Mountain Brooks presents the 2018 Dirtbag Festival this March at the Kimberley Conference and Athlete Training Centre. Tickets range from $15 to $22.50 and are available at www.dirtbagfestival.com and www.eventbrite.ca.

The event features presentations and short films from adventure enthusiasts in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Vancouver, Epenticton, Whistler, Nelson, Banff, and Australia.

According to the festival’s website, “the Dirtbag Festival is a celebration of the lifestyle that is so close to our hearts here in beautiful Kimberley. It’s a collection of film, images, and stories by dirtbags, those who are willing to sacrifice and drop at a moments notice: their jobs, their family, their income and their homes in search of adventure.”

The event kicks off on Thursday, March 22 at 6p.m., with a presentation at 7p.m. on the 2017 Purcell Traverse, and a feature film at 8p.m., Rogue Elements by Teton Gravity Research.

On Friday, March 23, doors open at 6p.m., with a presentation at 7p.m. from Lynn Martel, All We Need to Know I Learned From Outdoor Adventure, and at 8p.m. there is a selection of short films.

On Saturday, March 24 doors open at 6p.m., with live music by Deep Cedar, a presentation at 7p.m. from Chic Scott, and the second selection of short films starts at 8p.m.

The event is sponsored by Kimberley Alpine Resort, Columbia Basin Trust and Kootenay Living Magazine.