Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for Canadian rock band Rush, died Tuesday at age 67, according to a representative for Geddy Lee.

A family statement says Peart died in Santa Monica, Calif., after battling brain cancer for more than three years.

Born in Hamilton, Ont., Peart joined Rush in 1974, after the band’s first album, replacing original drummer John Rutsey.

Rush has enjoyed considerable success in both the U.S. and Canada. Several of their albums — “2112,” “Moving Pictures,” “All the World’s a Stage” and “Exit … Stage Left” — have sold more than one million copies each in the U.S. alone.

In 1997, Peart — along with bandmates Lee and Alex Lifeson — became the first rock musicians to be inducted into the Order of Canada.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie, and their daughter, Olivia Louise Peart.

RELATED: Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Just Posted

Mainroad issues weather advisory

Snow expected to continue through weekend

CHCA Thrift store hit with backalley theft, vandalism

CHCA asking public to drop off donations during store hours instead of after-hours bin

MLA Doug Clovechok announces Kimberley constituency office as first in B.C. to be net zero

Doug Clovechok, MLA for Columbia River - Revelstoke, held his annual New… Continue reading

Seniors Association elects new executive

The Kimberley Seniors Association has a new executive as of this week.… Continue reading

Kimberley’s annual deer count

Numbers indicate stable population, Ministry says

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

The Two Popes

Rev. Yme Woensdregt There is a wonderful movie showing on Netflix which… Continue reading

Most Read