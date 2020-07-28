Eugene Levy, left, and Catherine O’Hara arrive at the “Schitt’s Creek” FYC Event at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. “Schitt’s Creek” stars Levy and O’Hara have each been nominated for an Emmy Award for their leading roles in the comedy series. THE CANADIAN PRWSS/AP-Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 15 Emmy noms, including leads Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara

Daniel Levy, who co-created, is also a contender in the categories of directing and writing in a comedy series

The Canadian comedy series “Schitt’s Creek” has scored a whopping 15 Emmy Award nominations for the show’s sixth and final season.

All four leads in the Canadian comedy series — Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy — are nominated for their performances.

Daniel Levy, who co-created the series with dad Eugene, is also a contender in the categories of directing and writing in a comedy series.

Together, they play the Roses, who live in a motel in a small town after losing their fortune.

The Ontario-shot CBC show, which airs on Pop TV in the U.S., is also nominated for best comedy.

Its other nominations include outstanding casting, contemporary costumes, and contemporary hairstyling.

Other Canadian Emmy nominees this year include Ottawa-raised Sandra Oh for lead actress in a drama series for “Killing Eve,” which airs on CTV Drama Channel and Crave in Canada, and BBC America.

She plays a determined MI5 operative caught up in a mind game with a female assassin, played by Jodie Comer, who is also nominated in the same category this year.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” hosted by the titular Toronto-born comedian, is up for best variety talk series.

Hamilton-born Luke Kirby for guest actor in a comedy series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Montreal native Antoni Porowski, who offers cooking advice in the inspirational Netflix lifestyle series “Queer Eye,” is nominated for host in a reality program as part of a group with the fab five.

Another Canadian contender in that category is entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary along with the other sharks in the business-pitch series ”Shark Tank.”

Meanwhile, Martin Short’s ostentatious role in the Apple TV Plus series “The Morning Show” is recognized with a guest actor in a drama series nomination.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Movies & TV

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Report: Television personality Regis Philbin dies at 88

Just Posted

Farm life: How time has forced us to slow down

I feel as though I say this each and every month but… Continue reading

Jim Abbott: Honourable, tuned in, undefeated

Tributes to the late Kootenay-Columbia MP, including from former Prime Minister Stephen Harper

Conservation officers destroy two bears in Kimberley over the past month

One trapped on Kimbrook Crescent, the other on Bingay Street

Former Kootenay-Columbia MP Jim Abbott passes away

Abbott served as the region’s federal representative for nearly two decades

Creston RCMP continue search for missing Alberta man

Lewis Pierce White was last seen on July 23 in Lethbridge, Alberta

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

One final comfort: Group makes honour quilt for Nelson Jubilee Manor

The quilt will be draped over deceased patients as they leave the facility

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Creston RCMP investigating after remains of missing Alberta man found

Lewis Pierce White’s remains were recovered in the Moyie River on July 27

Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018

Most Read