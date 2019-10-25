Dave and Bud are part of the lineup Saturday night. John Allen file.

Season 38 for Kimberley Home Grown Coffee House begins Saturday

A Kimberley tradition begins its 38th season this Saturday evening at Centre 64.

Kimberley Home Grown Coffee House has always been a showcase for local talent, and often, the first opportunity a budding musician has to perform in front of a live audience.

The line up for Saturday’s show is:

Alphonse Joseph

Tess and the D’Linquint: Theresa and Bryan Reichert

Garnet Waite

Arne Sahlen

Side by Side with Bobby and Lance Cuthill and Bill Betcher

Daniel Bailey

Dave and Bud

Sam Hornberger

MC for the evening is Laurie Stewart

This will also be the first opportunity for the community to see the newly renovated theatre at Centre 64.

“The theatre looks amazing,” said Carol Fergus from the Kimberley Arts Council.

The $60,000 renovation includes new theatre seats as well as floor lighting. The Arts Council fundraised for the entire project, except for $10,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust.

The Arts Council is planning a grand opening for the theatre, to which those who purchased seats will be invited. That will likely happen in early December. But in the meantime, come down and check it out on Saturday at Home Grown, with the added benefit of great local music.

Tickets are available at The Snowdrift Café and Centre 64

Previous story
Downchild will blast the Blues at KCT

Just Posted

Season 38 for Kimberley Home Grown Coffee House begins Saturday

A Kimberley tradition begins its 38th season this Saturday evening at Centre… Continue reading

Privately funded flu vaccine delayed in Kimberley

Those who do not qualify for the publicly funded vaccine will have to wait until December.

UPDATED: Lockdown lifted at Laurie Middle School

There was a large police presence at Laurie Middle School on Thursday… Continue reading

Garbage remains number one attractant for black bears: WildSafeBC

WildSafeBC Kimberley Cranbrook is reporting lower than average black bear reports this… Continue reading

Rob Morrison ready to get to work

Kootenay Columbia’s new MP reflects on the campaign, and looks ahead

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

WATCH: Canucks players help celebrate Halloween with chocolate pumpkins at children’s hospice

Antoine Roussel, Jake Virtanen and Fin helped families decorate Thomas Haas chocolate pumpkins

International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

International Bat Week runs from Oct. 24 to 31

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

A post-mortem following the Black Press Media series on B.C.’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

44 Engineer Squadron wraps up training exercise near Trail

The squadron, which has armouries in Cranbrook and Trail, practiced disaster response skills

Most Read