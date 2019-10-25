Season 38 for Kimberley Home Grown Coffee House begins Saturday

A Kimberley tradition begins its 38th season this Saturday evening at Centre 64.

Kimberley Home Grown Coffee House has always been a showcase for local talent, and often, the first opportunity a budding musician has to perform in front of a live audience.

The line up for Saturday’s show is:

Alphonse Joseph

Tess and the D’Linquint: Theresa and Bryan Reichert

Garnet Waite

Arne Sahlen

Side by Side with Bobby and Lance Cuthill and Bill Betcher

Daniel Bailey

Dave and Bud

Sam Hornberger

MC for the evening is Laurie Stewart

This will also be the first opportunity for the community to see the newly renovated theatre at Centre 64.

“The theatre looks amazing,” said Carol Fergus from the Kimberley Arts Council.

The $60,000 renovation includes new theatre seats as well as floor lighting. The Arts Council fundraised for the entire project, except for $10,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust.

The Arts Council is planning a grand opening for the theatre, to which those who purchased seats will be invited. That will likely happen in early December. But in the meantime, come down and check it out on Saturday at Home Grown, with the added benefit of great local music.

Tickets are available at The Snowdrift Café and Centre 64