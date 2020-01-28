Pictured are Flannel Fest organizers Karen Rempel (right) and James Archibald (left) (Corey Bullock file).

Second annual Flannel Fest coming up in Kimberley

The family-friendly event takes place over the Valentines Day weekend.

On the weekend of February 14 and 15, Kimberley’s second annual Flannel Fest will take place in the Platzl.

Event organizer Karen Rempel, of Rocky Mountain Event Planners, says that planning for this year’s event is going very well and those who attend can expect lots of new and exciting activities.

“Our newest activities are the kids games that are new and improved, best business display window, pie eating contest, beard content, baked bean cook, fire spinners, valentines giveaway, shovel toss contest [and the] indoor vendor market,” said Rempel. “[We also have] our old favourites, being the snow sculptures, royal couple, parade and sleigh rides on Friday night hosted by Fort Steele.”

READ MORE: Cranbrook gearing up for second annual Winter Blitzville festival

She adds that there will be snow banks for kids to play on while parents enjoy an evening of music and laser lights in the Platzl, complete with beer gardens.

The after party will be held at the Elks Club with a $10 admission fee. Stone Fire Pizzeria will have a DJ warm up party throughout the evening as well.

Rempel adds that she would like to thank all of this year’s sponsors of the event, and that everyone should watch for the snow sculpture boxes that will soon be installed in the Platzl.

Be sure to check the Flannel Fest Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Pictured are members of Kimberley’s Veteran group Military Ames alongside their Flannel Fest Snow Sculpture at last year’s event. (Corey Bullock file)

Children laughing and having fun at the 2019 Flannel Fest event in Kimberley. (Corey Bullock file)

Flannel Fest 2019 in Kimberley. (Corey Bullock file)

Flannel Fest 2019 in Kimberley. (Corey Bullock file)

Previous story
VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show
Next story
Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Just Posted

Purcell International Education, Kimberley Golf Club celebrate sale of course

PIE officially assumed control of the course on January 13.

Second annual Flannel Fest coming up in Kimberley

The family-friendly event takes place over the Valentines Day weekend.

KDCF helps Elks and Meals On Wheels work together

In November of 2019, the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) distributed… Continue reading

Columbia Valley RCMP searching for missing Invermere woman

Police believe Belinda Eugene may be hitch hiking to the Kamloops area

City of Kimberley looks for alternatives to waste water treatment plant replacement

Potential cost of new plant is estimated at $50 million

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read