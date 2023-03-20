Second Burton Cummings show added at Key City Theatre

Burton Cummings and the band are now playing two shows at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook.

The interest in Canada’s rock troubadour’s upcoming show is show strong that a second show has been added to the Key City Theatre.

“Due to the unprecedented demand for tickets for Burton Cummings and Band live on Saturday June 3, Burton Cummings and his management have agreed to add a second show on Friday, June 2, at 7:30 pm at Key City theatre to make certain all his many Kootenay and region fans get a chance to see this once in a lifetime show with his full band in an acoustically sound theatre setting,” said FJ Hurtak of Kootenay Concert Connection.

“Tickets are available now so you can still choose which show you would like to see. Either the New Friday June 2nd show or the original show on Saturday June 3rd. Don’t wait. Get your tickets before they are gone!”

Tickets are available at keycitytheatre.com, in person at the box office, or by phone at 250-426-7006. Burton Cummings with his Allstar band live in Concert at the Key City theatre Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3rd.”

Burton Cummings and his all star Band is presented by the Kootenay Concert Connection, 2 day FM, and the Key City Theatre.