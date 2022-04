Selkirk Music performs live for the first time in 25 months. Sven Heyde photo.

Last Wednesday, Selkirk Music had their first live concert in over 25 months.

The Senior and Junior Concert Bands, Jazz Band, Vocal Jazz and Concert Choir all performed to a large crowd at McKim Theatre.

Their next performance will be their Small-Group Showcase on Thursday, May 12 at the Anglican Church.