Selkirk Secondary presents Bring It On, The Musical

Running April 11 to 14 at McKim Theatre.

Selkirk Secondary presents Bring It On, The Musical this week at McKim Theatre.

The show runs April 11 to 14 at 7p.m.. Tickets are available at Selkirk, Snow Drift Cafe in Kimberley, and Lotus Books in Cranbrook. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for students and seniors, and $10 for ages 10 and under.

Bring It On: The Musical is a musical with music by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, lyrics by Amanda Green and Miranda, and a book by Jeff Whitty

The musical is loosely based on the 2000 film of the same name and focuses on the competitive world of cheerleading and over-the-top team rivalries.

 

