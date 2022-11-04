Shake out of the November “Blues” with the Mike Clark Blues Band.

The Mike Clark Blues Band is considered one of Calgary’s hottest blues acts and will help all of us to escape the dark November “blahs”. The band is high energy with infectious rhythms to groove on. Make sure you dancing shoes are warmed up.

The band features Mike Clark who is considered “ one of Alberta’s preeminent saxophone players “( Holger Peterson- host of CBC’s radio Saturday Night Blues).

He has had multiple nominations for Maple Blues horn player of the year. Mike is also known as an accomplished guitarist and singer. He is in high demand for session work and international blues experience.

The Mike Clark Blues Band has performed at multiple blues festivals across Canada.

Reviews include: “ Talent is incredible “, “Great Shows!”, “ One of Canada’s best!” and “ You should catch this band in a town near you “.

Here is our chance to go “ Bluesin’” with the Mike Clark Blues Band on 19 November @Studio64. So don’t miss out on a awesome blues experience which is presented by Overtime Beer Works.

Venue: Live@Studio64.

Center 64-64 Deer Park Avenue, Kimberley.

Time: 8:00 pm MST.

Tickets : register online at kimberleyarts.com/events

Member tickets: $25

Non-member tickets: $30