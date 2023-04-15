Stephen Fearing to play Centre 64 theatre on May 10

Live@Studio64 ( presented by OVERTIME Beer Works) will be hosting a solo performance by Stephen Fearing at the Centre 64 Theatre on May 10 at 8:00pm.

Stephen Fearing was born in 1963 inVancouver and grew up in Dublin, Ireland where his schoolmates included future members of U2. In 1981, he moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota and immersed himself into the music scene, learning the fundamentals of songwriting and performing, while washing dishes to stay alive.

By 1984 he was back in Vancouver, determined to become a professional musician. In the years since, he’s been named one of finest songwriters in Canada and has built a national- and international- audience with his music, doing it old school through countless performances at intimate venues and on the concert stages of festivals and theatres across Canada, the US, the UK and Europe

In 1996 he co- founded Blackie and the Rodeo Kings with Colin Linden and Tom Wilson. Originally intended to be a one-off collaboration to record tribute album of songs written by Willie P Bennett, the trio quickly recognized they had created something worthy of further exploration and both critics and audiences agreed. More than 22 years later, with nine albums and a JUNO award to their credit, the band has become one of the most respected names in North American roots-rock. Their musical collaborators are many to name a few – Emmy Lou Harris, Nick Lowe, City and Colour, Keb’ Mo’, Jason Isbell, Lucinda Williams, Bruce Cockburn, Sam Phillips, Pam Tillis, Vince Gill, Cassandra Wilson, Serena Ryder, Holly Cole and Mary Margaret O’Hara.

Fearing has released ten solo albums with countless featured musical guests.

For an amazing musical treat- take the time to spend an evening with Stephen Fearing.

His solo concert is presented by OVERTIME Beer Works on May 10 at 8 p.m. in the Centre 64 theatre.

Tickets: $25-members

$35-non-members

Available online: www.centre64.com