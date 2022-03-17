Symphony of the Kootenays – A Night at the Movies

Join Symphony of the Kootenays on March 26 for A Night at the Movies. Facebook photo

Bulletin Staff

The Symphony of the Kootenays returns to Key City Theatre, Saturday March 26th featuring classics from the movies. A Night at the Movies is a favourite with audiences, playing well-known music recognizable to most movie fans. The March 26th concert will include pieces from ET, Lord of the Rings, Schindler’s List, Gladiator, Indiana Jones and more!

Cranbrook’s own Amanda Weatherall joins the Symphony as a Special Guest performer along with members of the Mount Baker School’s Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

Tickets are available at the Key City Box Office (250) 426-7006 or on-line at keycitytheatre.com

In recognition of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine the Symphony will be holding a silent auction at the concert for a large canvas “Sunflower” photoart. All proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.