Symphony of the Kootenays to present Celebrating Sunrise

Contributed

The Symphony of the Kootenays is proud to present its upcoming concert, “Celebrating Sunrise”, on Saturday, April 15th at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. The symphony will be joined by an 80-voice chorus comprised of singers from the Fernie Community Choir, the Cranbrook Community Choir, the Mount Baker and Selkirk School choirs, all under the direction of conductor Jeff Faragher.

The concert promises to be a spectacular celebration of spring and new beginnings, with an inspiring program of classical and contemporary music. Audiences can expect to hear works by various composers. Ola Gjeilo is one of the world’s most performed choral composers. His Sunrise Mass is a marvelous meditation that presents a metaphorical journey from the heavens to Earth. Ferde Grofé is an American composer who paid homage to one of the Earth’s natural treasures in his extremely descriptive Grand Canyon Suite. We celebrate the season with Voices of Spring, from the waltz king Strauss and Pietro Mascagni’s Inno del Sole (Hymn of the Sun).

“We are thrilled to have such a talented group of singers joining us for this concert,” said Jeff Faragher, conductor of the Symphony of the Kootenays. “The energy and enthusiasm they bring to the stage is truly contagious, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the powerful combination of orchestra and chorus.”

Tickets for “Celebrating Sunrise” are available now from the Key City Theatre box office or on-line at tickets.keycitytheatre.com. Tickets for youth 18 and under are only $10 thanks to the generous support of Steeples Veterinary Clinic. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness the Symphony of the Kootenays and chorus in action as they come together to celebrate the beauty of spring and the promise of new beginnings.

The Symphony of the Kootenays is a regional orchestra based in Cranbrook, BC. Comprised of professional musicians from across the Kootenay region and beyond, the symphony performs a range of classical and contemporary music, with a focus on promoting the arts and cultural diversity in the community. For more information, visit sotk.ca.