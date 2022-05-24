Symphony on the Mountain set for July 8-9

After two years, the Symphony on the Mountains is back with a gala on July 8 and concert on July 9.

The gala was originally supposed to be held at the top of Kimberley Alpine Resort in the Kootenay House, but with the chairlift as yet inoperable, it’s been moved into the Stemwinder.

The gala will be black and white, but Kootenay-style black and white, so black t-shirts and shorts, or tuxedo t-shirts are more than welcome.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8 and will feature music from the Selkirk Jazz Ensemble as well as musical group Take Four and a gourmet meal will be provided.

On Saturday the Symphony will take place. Again, it was supposed to happen on top of the hill, but that is not possible with the chairlift down, so the stage will be constructed on the ski bridge above Jerry Sorensen, with stage construction set to begin within a few weeks.

The cash bar and barbecue open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 with the Kimberley Community Choir performing at 6:30, the Pipe Band at 7 and the Symphony at 7:30.

Tickets can be purchased for either the gala or the symphony or a package for both at www.symphonyonthemountain.com