Take Four to perform at Kimberley Elks Club on December 17. Photo submitted.

Take Four to perform at Kimberley Elks Club on December 17. Photo submitted.

Take Four to play at Kimberley Elks Club on Dec. 17

Kimberley’s Take Four will be performing a blend of traditional jazz and pop favourites live at the Elks Club on Friday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the Elks Club, but act quick as the event is likely to sell out.

Take Four is made up by Don Glasrun on guitar, Randy Marchi on trumpet and vocals, Tim Plait on piano and Jim Cameron on bass. This concert will also be the official debut of their fantastic new drummer Graham Knipfel.

The band will play two initial sets and then re-take the stage with some surprise guest musicians, all told making for a wonderful holiday night of music.

Proof of vaccination is required at the door.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
And in the end: A fan’s notes on Peter Jackson’s Beatles doc

Just Posted

A community engagement event held in 2019 for residents to get the chance to review the proposed Swan Ave Park’s features and designs. Healthy Kimberley photo.
Healthy Kimberley’s proposed Swan Ave Park project seeks community support

Take Four to perform at Kimberley Elks Club on December 17. Photo submitted.
Take Four to play at Kimberley Elks Club on Dec. 17

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

Sue Trimble, Norma Blissett, Karen Ingraham and Marlene Skucas at the Ladies Day Spiel. Photo submitted.
Kimberley Curling Club hosts Women 4 Women Funspiel