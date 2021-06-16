In conjunction with the exhibition, Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 hired local Graffiti artist Jamie Cross to paint a mural that is serving as the backdrop for a public photo booth.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 hired local Graffiti artist Jamie Cross to paint a mural that is serving as the backdrop for a public photo booth.

The annual “Artrageous” open art exhibition at Centre 64

Have you stopped in at Centre 64 lately? The gallery has been open to the public, with only a few short interruptions, throughout the pandemic and is currently showcasing the annual “Artrageous” open art exhibition, this year titled “Artrageous Celebrating Pride”. In this vein, artists were asked to keep in mind when selecting their submissions: the celebration of LGBTQ2SAI+ communities, social acceptance, self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights, and pride.

“We had a great response and received a wide variety of entries by artists from Kimberley, Cranbrook, Creston, Skookumchuck, and Invermere. Artworks on display include fabric and textile arts, oil and acrylic paintings, photography, multimedia, ceramic, glass, and metal art. Each piece presents the theme in its own unique way”, says Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 administrator Christine Besold.

“Our three adjudicators had a difficult time selecting only three winners out of all the amazing art pieces entered.”

Adjudicators were looking for pieces extending the traditional boundaries of art, presenting original concepts, materials, and techniques.

This year’s winners are as follows: 1st prize $150 to Jimmie Dancer for “Beauty and The Beast”, 2nd prize $125 to Zoe Dancer for “Naomi” and 3rd prize $100 to Andrea Revoy for “Rainbow Roxy”. The recipient of the always popular People’s Choice award will be announced after the closing of the exhibition on July 3rd. 2021 at 4 PM.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 hired local Graffiti artist Jamie Cross to paint a mural that is serving as the backdrop for a public photo booth. The mural is mounted outdoors on the south facing side of Centre 64, and Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 is encouraging the public to take their pictures, with or without their favourite pet, and post them on Facebook or Instagram. Do not forget to add the hashtag #pridewall and tag @kimberleyarts!

The gallery exhibition is open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 pm until July 3rd ,2021 at 4 PM. For those who cannot make it in person, part of “Artrageous Celebrating Pride” is also available to view on the Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 website: kimberleyarts.com. Centre 64 Gallery and online gallery visitors can vote for their favourite art piece both in person and in the online gallery (1 vote per person at Centre 64 + 1 vote per person online).

READ MORE: New exhibit at Centre 64 Kimberley

READ MORE: Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 to offer online exhibit and sale


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Chilliwack escape artist Matt Johnson dazzles judges on America’s Got Talent

Just Posted

In conjunction with the exhibition, Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 hired local Graffiti artist Jamie Cross to paint a mural that is serving as the backdrop for a public photo booth.
The annual “Artrageous” open art exhibition at Centre 64

Have you stopped in at Centre 64 lately? The gallery has been… Continue reading

The Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group is active again after a few years off and are working to find a home for Gloria in Kimberley. Photo taken at a KRRG fundraiser several years ago. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group active once more

KRRG working to find a refugee a safe place to live in Kimberley

The Kimberley Aquatic Centre is set to reopen its doors to the public on July 6, after being shut down due to the pandemic in March, 2020. The Centre will be initially operating with reduced occupancy and limited program offerings. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Aquatic Centre set to re-open July 6

New safety infrastructure, limited guests and programming allow facility to open again

Interior Health is reporting a COVID-19 exposure at Selkirk Secondary in Kimberley. Bulletin file.
COVID-19 case identified at Selkirk Secondary in Kimberley

Interior Health is conducting contact tracing

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League met for their AGM and announced a number of new initiatives, new awards and changes in their executive committee, as well as the starting date for the 2021-22 season. Paul Rodgers file.
KIJHL announces start dates for 2021-22 season

Season set to begin Oct. 1 with league still following all health guidelines

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
VIDEO: Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation to search residential school site for unmarked graves

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC) Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won, the majority were sold in Ontario

FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Contaminants in generic drugs may cause long-term harm to DNA: B.C. researcher

Scientist says findings suggest high volume overseas facilities require strict regulation

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., on April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Labour shortages, closed borders major obstacles to B.C. restaurant, tourism restarts

Industry expert says it won’t start to recover until international travellers can visit

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Susan Cairns (left) and Cecelia Reekie with the 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes placed in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

‘Sadly, there’s going to be more,” organizer says

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Most Read