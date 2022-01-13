The East Kootenay Performing Arts Fest is back

The East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival is a go again for 2022, the 92nd time for the venerable festival.

This year’s hybrid format, repeated from 2021, respects Covid-era concerns “but does not let coronavirus win,” says EKPAF communications director Arne Sahlen.

Performers will attend in person but without audience. Video recordings will be sent away for adjudication by distinguished Canadian arts professionals. EKPAF will be scrupulous about sanitizing, spacing, and other Covid-era needs.

Monday, March 1 is the start date for EKPAF 2022. Dates for the separate divisions are:

Voice: March 1 and 2

Speech Arts: March 3

Strings: March 4

Dance: March 5 and 6

Piano: March 7 and 8

“We are thrust by Covid into making choices. Let’s not just hide away, but function differently,” said Sahlen.

Apart from no audience, the wide-ranging values of Festival preparation – working to deadlines, intensive polishing, valued second opinion, testing your best abilities, some awards and provincial festival links, and more – are still in place as we near the coming 100th festival only eight years away.

www.ekperformingartsfestival.org has syllabus, registration and other information – plus a link for secure online registering. Remember the entry deadline! February 10. For more details, contact ekpafestival@gmail.com or 250-432-9747.

