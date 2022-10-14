Not to be missed…..Black Umfolosi returns to Western Canada

Submitted by Kimberley Arts Council

Zimbabwe’s Black Umfolosi need little introduction as they have performed and delighted many people in Canada over the last 25 years.

This group of 5 incredibly talented performers will be coming to the Kimberley Arts Centre on Saturday October 29, 2022.

Black Umfolosi was formed in 1982 by a group of school friends in Zimbabwe. They named themselves after the Umfolosi Omnyama River in South Africa-where their ancestors could be traced.

Their performances are energy driven and completely engaging. There is a great gentleness of spirit that complements the exuberance in their dance. Trademark harmonies are mixed with intricate rhythms. Clicking and clapping are highlighted during their brilliantly choreographed shows. Their famous Gumboot Dances showcase traditional rituals of the South African mining regions, with a full range of movements from stomping and leaping.

The Black Umfolosi has become firm favorites around the world for people of all ages and cultures. A must see family and friends, don’t miss this unique opportunity, tickets are selling fast.

Black Umfolosi will be performing at Live @Studio 64 (presented by Overtime Beer Works)

Saturday October 29 at 8:00 pm

Venue: Centre 64

Tickets: Available by registration online at kimberleyarts.com/calendar

Members: $25.00

Non-Members: $30.00