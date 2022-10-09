Tickets for Kimberley Horror Fest go on sale Oct. 15

Kimberley Horror Fest Organizers Chantel Delaney and Nicole Skokan are looking forward to an epic return to form for the sixth year of the beloved local event. Paul Rodgers file.

Kimberley Horror Fest is back on Saturday, Nov. 5, with tickets going on sale on Saturday, Oct. 15

“We are very excited about this year’s Kimberley Horror Fest,” said organizer Chantel Delaney. “This is year six, post-pandemic and we are thrilled to return to our usual event format.”

The event will be hosted at Centre 64, with films screened in the theatre and the gala held in the Studio. The films will also be live streamed on Kimberley Horror Fest’s Facebook and YouTube pages for those who can’t attend in person.

Long-time sponsors Over Time Beer Works and Bohemian Spirits return this year and will provide a complimentary drink for attendees.

READ MORE: Kimberley Horror Fest navigates COVID restrictions and executes another excellent event

“We are very proud to have these sponsors with us year after year. Big Magic Design and Stonefire Pizzeria have been with us since year one as well,” Delaney said. “With sponsorship from CKCA, we’ve increased the prize money this year to $1,200 for first place and $666 for Best Local Film, in honour, of our sixth year.”

Local films are defined as any film featuring recognizable Kimberley landmarks, they can be submitted by filmmakers from anywhere. Filmmakers of all skill levels are invited to submit a film. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31 and the only stipulation is that they be ten minutes or less.

There will once again be a panel of film industry professionals on board to judge the films this year. The theme for this year’s event is “Year of the Beast,” and Delaney says you can “expect some devilry at the party.”

There will be prizes for best costumes and music will be provided by Lennan Delaney, Oliver McQuaid and Heather Gemmel.

“We are very excited for the crowd to be able to leave their seats and dance this year,” Delaney said.

They are still actively recruiting volunteers for this year’s event and encourage anyone interested to email them at originalgoatproduction@gmail.com or reach out on social media @kimberleyhorrorfest



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter