Tickets still available for Kimberley’s Women for Women event

What makes a great evening filled with fun and laughter? Friends, art, wine, great tunes, fashion (deconstructed, reconstructed, upcycled, ecofriendly, re-purposed, designed locally, hand dyed garments), jewelry, body care products, dancing, improv theatre and more!

Don’t miss the 2nd Annual Women for Women fundraising event, happening at Centre 64 this Friday, November 1 from 7pm to 11pm.

After a successful event in 2018, the intention is to create a longstanding annual event Celebrating Local Business and Artisan Women and all the Amazing Women who support them.

Organizers are excited about this year’s line up of vendors and entertainment and promise a great evening to mingle with friends and checking out the creations by local artisans while sipping a glass of wine or two and enjoying the entertainment and the great 80’s tunes supplied by a live DJ.

Thanks to the generosity of multiple sponsors, a number of great door prizes will be given away throughout the evening.

Anybody dressing up in 80’s style will also have a chance to win a prize for best outfit.

A photobooth corner will be available to capture all the fun!

Call your friends and get your tickets now to help the Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 to top last year’s success!

Tickets are available at Centre 64 or online at http://eastkootenay.snapd.com/event.