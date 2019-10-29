Grab a friend and head for the 2nd Annual Women for Women fundraising event at Centre 64 this Friday. Photo submitted

Tickets still available for Kimberley’s Women for Women event

What makes a great evening filled with fun and laughter? Friends, art, wine, great tunes, fashion (deconstructed, reconstructed, upcycled, ecofriendly, re-purposed, designed locally, hand dyed garments), jewelry, body care products, dancing, improv theatre and more!

Don’t miss the 2nd Annual Women for Women fundraising event, happening at Centre 64 this Friday, November 1 from 7pm to 11pm.

After a successful event in 2018, the intention is to create a longstanding annual event Celebrating Local Business and Artisan Women and all the Amazing Women who support them.

Organizers are excited about this year’s line up of vendors and entertainment and promise a great evening to mingle with friends and checking out the creations by local artisans while sipping a glass of wine or two and enjoying the entertainment and the great 80’s tunes supplied by a live DJ.

Thanks to the generosity of multiple sponsors, a number of great door prizes will be given away throughout the evening.

Anybody dressing up in 80’s style will also have a chance to win a prize for best outfit.

A photobooth corner will be available to capture all the fun!

Call your friends and get your tickets now to help the Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 to top last year’s success!

Tickets are available at Centre 64 or online at http://eastkootenay.snapd.com/event.

Previous story
Toronto folk rock band Skydiggers at Kimberley Conference Centre

Just Posted

Tickets still available for Kimberley’s Women for Women event

What makes a great evening filled with fun and laughter? Friends, art,… Continue reading

Kimberley RCMP second quarter report

Police nab 20 impaired drivers from July to Sept.

Mother Nature wreaks havoc on area roads

Monday’s drop in temperatures, along with snow created treacherous road conditions in… Continue reading

Cranbrook council reluctantly approves deer cull

Mayor and council lament the cull as the only urban deer management option available

Toronto folk rock band Skydiggers at Kimberley Conference Centre

MIKE REDFERN On a three-gig tour of Edmonton, Calgary and Kimberley, the… Continue reading

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Victoria man’s ‘mongrel’ scooter saves him from three charges

Terrance John Wojtkiw had no drivers licence, scooter had no licence plate

Puppy suffers ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other inductees

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says

David Eby refutes reports of staff increase, ‘dividend’ to province

PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government

Also tapped to assist is Canada’s ambassador to France, Isabelle Hudon

Most Read