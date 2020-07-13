The Tumbleweeds perform at live and socially distant concert in Kimberley

A return to live music with a limited audience at Kimberley Golf Club with Tumbleweed, featuring Murf Martin on bass, Ed Johnson on drums and Oliver Mcquaid on guitars and lead vocals. Paul Rodgers file

On Friday, the Kimberley Golf Club hosted a wonderful event. For $30, guests were treated to a Mexican-themed evening, including a margarita that arrived at your table seconds after sitting down, a Mexican feast complete with three different delicious tacos and several hours of amazing music.

The soundtrack to the evening was provided by The Tumbleweeds, featuring Murf Martin on bass, Ed Johnson on drums and Oliver Mcquaid on guitars and lead vocals.

After so long without any live entertainment, a lesser event still probably would have sold out and been a really novel experience. This past Friday however was a truly awesome experience, made even more special because of the fact that it’s the first of its kind in a long while.

The pristine weather and setting of the golf course patio as the sun gradually set, the familiar faces, the truly astounding showmanship, talent and track selection of Oliver and his band — the quality of which was unhindered by numerous tequila shots and Coronas — the incredible food and service. All of these things made for a perfect evening out.

It’s also extremely important to point out how safe the event felt. With tickets capped at 50, guests were able to be sat well apart from each other. There was no menus and everyone received the same meal, making it easier for servers to manage safely. Hand sanitizer stations were set up everywhere and guests were respectful of the new protocols inherent to this new normal we’re finding ourselves in.

Live music and fellowship are critical to individuals mental and social wellbeing and if events can continue to happen safely, it will make transitioning to the new normal much more bearable.


Most Read