Two upcoming live shows at Kimberley Elks Club

Take Four on October 22 and Brass Monkey on October 30

Have you missed an evening out? Dinner and a show? A Halloween party? The Kimberley Elks Club has the cure for you.

The Elks are offering two shows on Friday, October 22 and Halloween eve, Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The October 22 show features Take Four with a selection of jazz and pop favourites. Take Four has added guitarist Don Glasrud to the lineup and this will be their first show with the new look. Ticket are $40 for dinner (Chef Patrick serving) and the concert. Limited tickets will be sold, and it is likely to sell out early. Dinner is at 6:30 and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Halloween party features Brass Monkey. Tickets are only $15.

Brass Monkey was scheduled to play the First Saturday event at Center 64 and the Fisher Peak Music event at Rotary Park in Cranbrook in September 2021 but unfortunately the new BC Health regulations prohibited all events.

The Halloween Bash is the first time they will be back on the stage since the summer of 2020. Hopefully this will be another successful event with the Elks Club and give Kimberley people a wonderful welcome back.

