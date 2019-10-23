Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Sam Hornberger is in the line up for the upcoming Home Grown Coffee House in Kimberley at Centre 64 on October 26. John Allen file.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Healing Arts

Now in the gallery, We Paint in Harmony exhibition by the We Paint Group. October 22 to November 16. Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artsts, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

More workshops are on the horizon at Cranbrook Arts new location 1401 5th Street North.

Next up is a Beginners Beading workshop instructed by Janice Templeton on October 12 1-3pm. Learn two beading stitches in two hours with Janice Templeton. You will learn the angle weave and the peyote stitch. With these two stitches you can then make a pair of beautiful earrings.

October 26th 10-3pm Marty Ryan is coming from Golden to teach Copper Etching Learn the basics of copper etching with artist Marty Ryan. In this full day workshop Marty will guide you through creating a finished piece of your choice (ornament, bracelet, bookmark) from prepared copper plates. All materials included. Bring a lunch.

Register for these wonderful classes at Cranbrook Arts 1013 Baker Street or call and register 250-426-4223

Mountain Glass – Oct. 17 to 27, Kimberley

Glass House Xperience will be at Mountain Grass from October 17-27, parked in the back of 349 Spokane Street. Glass House has travelled extensively across Western Canada teaching glassblowing workshops, but this will be their first time coming to Kimberley. This gives area residents a chance to try this unique art form, without having to travel further than downtown Kimberley.

Latin Dance Nights at Studio 64

Starting October 24, Latin dance instruction is back at Studio 64. Introductory lessons are by donation. Every Thursday, Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and 21, Dec. 5. 7 p.m. $8 minimum donation.

Thursday, October 24 Key City Theatre

Burton Cummings

Canadian Rock Icon Returns to Kootenay’s for an Encore Performance. In the Fall of 2017, Burton Cummings played to sold out shows right across B.C., and now, by popular demand, he is coming back to the Kootenay’s in October with his outstanding “Up Close and Alone” Tour 2019, much to the delight of Kootenay music fans who jammed both buildings to capacity two years ago, and both shows sold out in just a few days. This show is sold out.

Kimberley Home Grown Music Coffee House

Saturday Oct 26

Tickets are available at The Snowdrift Café and Centre 64

Alphonse Joseph; Tess and the D’Linquint: Theresa and Bryan Reichert; Garnet Waite; Arne Sahlen; Side by Side with Bobby and Lance Cuthill and Bill Betcher; Daniel Bailey; Dave and Bud; Sam Hornberger. MC for the evening is Laurie Stewart.

Saturday, October 26 Key City Theatre

Downchild Blues Band

50th Anniversary Tour

After 18 albums, countless awards and wowing sold‐out audiences around the globe, THE LEGENDARY DOWNCHILD BLUES BAND are celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year with a brand‐new show featuring hits like “Flip, Flop & Fly,” as well as fan favourites and hidden gems from throughout their illustrious career. 7:30 pm 9:30 pm, Tickets $48.50

Wednesday, October 30 Key City Theatre Gallery Stage

The Young’uns

Tickets $35 | $29 Big Ticket | $25 Big Ticket PLUS. On the intimate Gallery Stage. Teesside trio The Young’uns have always had the human touch. In the space of little more than a decade – and just five years after giving up their day jobs – they have become one of UK folk music’s hottest properties and best- loved acts.

Women for Women

November 1 Studio 64

Second Annual women’s event at Studio 64. Enjoy wine and cheese, no host bar. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Raise a glass to support the arts. Applications from artisan vendors for the event are now being accepted. Deadline is September 30. Contact Centre 64 for application forms. 250-427-4919.

Sat. Nov. 2 Heritage Inn Cranbrook

Guitarist Ken Hamm

Ken Hamm acoustic blues with Jon Bisset. Presented by Lazy Crow Promotions. Doors open 6 p.m. show at 7:05 at the Studio Lounge Heritage Inn. 803 Cranbrook St. N. Tickets $20 advance, $25 at the door.

Sat. November 2

Locals Coffee House

Studio Stage Door Cranbrook

7:30 pm sharp. Tickets will be available for purchase at Huckleberry Books starting Friday Oct. 18th. The show will almost certainly sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early to avoid being disappointed.

Line-Up: Lu Williams, Larry Mackenzie, Blarney Pilgrims, Maddisun, Beth Gartside, Van Redecopp

Tuesday, November 5

A Simple Space: Gravity and Other Myths

7:30 pm 8:30 pm. Tickets: $45 Regular | $39 Big Ticket | $35 Big Ticket Plus. $55 VIP On Stage Experience. Seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve; this performance is simultaneously raw, frantic and delicate. . A Simple Space evokes real responses in audiences, something visceral rather than cerebral. Supported by driving live percussion and presented so intimately that you can feel the heat, hear every breath, and be immersed in every moment.

Thursday, November 14

Arts Club: Bed and Breakfast

Key City Theatre

A comedy about being out and finding home. When Brett inherits a family estate, he and his partner, Drew, move to a quiet little tourist town to set up a B&B. But will these big city boys face friction in their new community?

Saturday, November 16

Colin Linden at Key City Theatre

Colin Linden is a genuine renaissance man of roots music. He’s a member of the highly successful trio, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, a singer and songwriter, an in-demand and prolific record producer, musical director on the hit TV show Nashville and sideman to the stars as guitarist for the likes of Bob Dylan, Bruce Cockburn, Emmylou Harris, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

November 21 – 23

23rd Rockies Film Festival at the Key City Theatre.

All Tickets $12 each.

Purchase your tickets online at www.keycitytheatre.com or by phone 250-426-7006 or at the box office.

Thursday, November 21 6:30 pm – Gordon Lightfoot – If you could read my mind ( 90 mins)

Thursday, November 21 8:30 pm – Sometimes, Always, Never (90 mins)

Friday, November 22 6:30 pm – Brittany Runs A Marathon (104 mins)

Friday, November 22 8:30 pm – Maiden ( 97 mins)

Saturday, November 23 1:00 pm – Parasite (131 mins)

Saturday, November 23 6:30 – 7:30 Wine and Cheese Social (no host bar)

Saturday, November 23 7:30 pm – The Farewell (98 mins)

Have Camera Will Travel travelogues return

Travelogues at Centre 64 theatre begin November 26 with India and Terry Anne Wilson. January 28 Summer Adventures with Lyle Grisedale; February 25 Vietnam with Julie-Anne Davies; March 24 The High Arctic with Craig Beattie; April 28 East Kootenay with Janice Strong.