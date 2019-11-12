Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Darlene Purnell, Charlene Venier, and Tara Mercer caught up in “Mixed Media Madness” at Cranbrook Arts. Submitted file

Coming up at Cranbrook Arts

Community Events

Nov. 5-30, The Gallery at Cranbrook Arts (1013 Baker Street) is showing “Mixed Media Madness”, featuring acrylics by Charlene Venier, fibre art by Darlene Purnell, and encaustic mixed media by Tara Mercer. Attend the Meet the Artists Reception Saturday, November 16, 1-3 p.m. Upcoming at Cranbrook Arts new location, 1401 – 5th Street North (beside the bowling alley):

Monday Painters – 10-1, Nov. 18 – Dec. 23. Get together with other painters with works-in-progress. Bring your own supplies. Facilitated by local artist Bill McColl.

Felted Scarf Workshop – Sat., Nov. 30, 10-4. Popular local instructor Barb Guillen will facilitate nuno felt scarf making. Be prepared to leave the day with a beautiful scarf.

Paint a Ceramic Christmas Ornament in an afternoon with Yvonne Vigne. Sunday, Dec. 1, 1-3:30. Get in the Christmas spirit!

Register for workshops at 1013 Baker Street (open Tues.-Sat. 11-4:30) or through Eventbrite at Cranbrookarts.com

In the gallery at Centre 64

Healing Arts

Now in the gallery, We Paint in Harmony exhibition by the We Paint Group. October 22 to November 16. Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m Next up the annual Invitational Christmas Gift Show and Sale, an ongoing gallery exhibition. November 19 to December 24.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

Latin Dance Nights at Studio 64

Latin dance instruction is back at Studio 64. Introductory lessons are by donation. Every Thursday, 21, Dec. 5. 7 p.m. $8 minimum donation.

Thursday, November 14

Arts Club: Bed and Breakfast

Key City Theatre

A comedy about being out and finding home. When Brett inherits a family estate, he and his partner, Drew, move to a quiet little tourist town to set up a B&B. But will these big city boys face friction in their new community?

Saturday, November 16

Colin Linden at Key City Theatre

Colin Linden is a genuine renaissance man of roots music. He’s a member of the highly successful trio, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, a singer and songwriter, an in-demand and prolific record producer, musical director on the hit TV show Nashville and sideman to the stars as guitarist for the likes of Bob Dylan, Bruce Cockburn, Emmylou Harris, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

November 21 – 23

23rd Rockies Film Festival at the Key City Theatre.

All Tickets $12 each. Purchase your tickets online at www.keycitytheatre.com or by phone 250-426-7006 or at the box office. In our second movie “Sometimes,Always,Never” Thursday Nov 21 8:30 pm Bill Nighy plays Alan, a widowed tailor with two obsessions: Scrabble and.searching for a son who left home years earlier and never returned. Alan is a bit of a rake and he’s not above hustling strangers for money playing Scrabble. Enjoy the trailer and see you at the movies https://rockiesfilmfest.com/sometimes-always-never.html..

Thursday, November 21 8:30 pm – Sometimes, Always, Never (90 mins)

Friday, November 22 6:30 pm – Brittany Runs A Marathon (104 mins)

Friday, November 22 8:30 pm – Maiden ( 97 mins)

Saturday, November 23 1:00 pm – Parasite (131 mins)

Saturday, November 23 6:30 – 7:30 Wine and Cheese Social (no host bar)

Saturday, November 23 7:30 pm – The Farewell (98 mins)

See www.rockiesfilmfest.com for more information and movie trailers

Friday, November 22

Kimberley Elks Club

Thee High Watts

The Thee High Watts rock the Kimberley Elks Club with an evening of vintage classic hard rock from the 60s and 70s. The band features members and ex-members of DOA, BCDC, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Sack Grabbath. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 23

Kimberley Conference Centre

MSP Films: Return to Send’er

Return to Send’er is “THE SEASON’S BEST SKI MOVIE” – Freeskier Magazine. Four elite freeskiers—a veteran, a rookie, an innovator and a big mountain skier carrying on his father’s legacy—put together powerful, insightful individual segments before joining forces for the mother of all heliskiing trips. 6 p.m. Kimberley Conference Centre. Come early and check out the booths from Icelantic Skis, K2 Skis, Kimberley Alpine Team, Kimberley Alpine Resort AND Kimberley Volunteer Ski Patrol will be holding their intake from 4-6:30pm for their annual Ski swap.

Saturday, November 23

Take Four – An evening of jazz favourites

Kimberley Elks Club

Enjoy an evening of jazz music in the friendly Kimberley Elks Club.

Saturday, November 23

Studio 64

Fall Jazz and Blues Concert Series concert number 3 features Andrea Superstein

Have Camera Will Travel travelogues return November 26

Starting off our tenth year of travelogues. “The Many Faces of India” – Two years of unravelling its rich and layered stories with Terry Anne Wilson. Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Nov 26 at 7:30 pm. Admission by donation Proceeds: Kimberley Arts Centre 64

Fall Jazz and Blues Concert Series Studio 64

Andrea Superstein

November 23

Concert number three in the fall series. Tickets $24 to $28, members pay less. Tickets available at Centre 64 or eastkootenay.snapd.com

Sunday, November 24

Key City Theatre

The Huron Carole

The Huron Carole is a seasonal music tradition spanning 3 decades touring from coast to coast to coast. Expect an evening of contemporary and signature Christmas music along with stories creatively crafted by Tom Jackson and his ensemble of musicians. The tour travels to 15 cities raising funds for local food banks and family service agencies.

Tuesday, November 26

Travelogue Costa Rica and Panama

College of the Rockies Room 250

In March 2019 Allister and Denise Pedersen travelled on a small expedition ship along the west coasts of Costa Rica and Panama to remote national parks and tropical islands. The trip concluded with a transit of the Panama Canal and some time in Panama City. Highlights of their trip included a tour of Manuel Antonio National Park, a jungle zipline excursion, snorkeling with crocodiles, Coiba National Park and a visit to the remote Embera tribe that have lived in the area for centuries. Enjoy their travelogue featuring photos and videos of exotic birds, wild animals, colourful flowers and Panama City’s skyline. It all starts at 7 p.m. All proceeds to the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library.

NOEL. NOEL. NOEL.

Christmas Concert Dec. 14

Featuring:

The Cantabelles; The Cranbrook Community Band; The Cranbrook Community Choir; The Cranbrook Community and Youth Orchestra. 7 p.m. The Dwelling Place, 2324 2ND Street South (Across from the Cranbrook Fire Department). Admission: Adults $10. Sixteen and under $5. Tickets available at Huckleberry Books, or at the door. For further information contact cranbrookband2017@gmail.com

Friday, Jan. 3

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival

Hot on the heels of the flagship festival held every fall in Banff, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook is excited to be hosting the event and the spirit of outdoor adventure it will bring, to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre on Friday, January 3, and Saturday, January 4, 2020. Weekend passes ($50) and one night passes ($30) go on sale at the Key City Theatre Box Office on Friday, November 1, for the two night film event. Attendees are treated to distinct lineups each evening, highlighting award winning films from the Banff event.