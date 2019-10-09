Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Be amazed by A Simple Space: Gravity and Other Myths at Key City Theatre on November 5. Facebook file.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Healing Arts

Now in the gallery, An exhibition by Irene Rutherford. September 24 to October 19, Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m Opening reception September 28, 2 to 4 p.m. at Centre 64

Wednesday, October 9 Key City Theatre

Rockies Film Series: Wild Rose

This British made film tells the complicated story of Rose-Lynn Harlan, a woman on a quest to become a country music star… Rolling Stones magazine touts it as a Ballad of a Honky-Tonk woman; the story of a Scottish single mother who dreams of country-music glory is fueled by one knockout performance! We now are also fortunate to have a young performer Maddi Kiever who will perform a song she wrote called Wild Roses.

Place: Key City Theatre, Time: Wednesday, October 9th 7 pm. Tickets $12.00 at the door, phone or online. 250-426-7006. www.keycitytheatre.com

October 12 Colombo Lodge Cranbrook

Columbus Day Dinner

Colombo Lodge event: The Columbus Day 2019 Dinner is a special celebration of the Italian Culture. The event features a dinner of Ravioli, Colombo meatballs and sauce and much more. Entertainment by Barry Graham accents the event. Tickets are $40 each and tables of 8 have preferred seating. More details are available at www.thecolombo.ca/columbusdinner. The lodge is an open not-for-profit organization with a focus on the Italian heritage and community giving. Tickets are available until October 7 from Anna at 250-421-2084 or Giacomo at 250-421-1541.

Fall Nature Park hikes in Kimberley

Sunday October 13 at 10am – “Chasing the Colours” with Dennis Bathory (403 651-5061). Meet at the Nordic Trails parking lot for a 3 hour hike to Dipper Lake and the viewpoint; returning by Shannon Trail. Bring water & snack.

Sunday October 20 – “Golden Larch Hike” with Struan Robertson (250 427-5048). This hike has two starting points. 9am at Nordic Trails parking lot for a mainly flat 10km round-trip lasting about 4hr or Riverside Campground parking on St. Mary Lake road for a short carpool up Lower Matthew Rd. Then a moderate 8km round trip for approx. 3-4 hours. Both parties will see the golden show of the Larch Trees and will meet at Dipper Lake. Bring water & snack.

Thursday and Friday, October 10 and 11

Diwali in BC – Festival of Arts and Culture, Key City Theatre

Tickets $30 Regular | $ 20 Youth | $10 Child under 12. Get your Bollywood On!” Dance Workshop PLUS Ticket to Diwali in BC $40 Featuring Shiamak Dance from Vancouver. Diwali in Cranbrook is a joyous multicultural showcase extravaganza featuring numerous dance & musical performances by local groups & professional headliners who will have you up & dancing in the aisles! Join us for an intercultural celebration of Diwali’s “victory of light over darkness!”

Dance Workshop Thursday October 10 at 6:30 pm Workshop is led by one of the Shiamak dancers. Learn the cultural context of Diwali and Bollywood style dance moves. Fee includes a ticket to the Friday October 11 performance. **Choose your seat to the October 11 performance for $40 and you are registered for the workshop. Limited tickets. Book Today.

Wednesday, October 16 Key City Theatre

Ivan Coyote

A free presentation brought to you by the Cranbroook District Teachers Association. coyote is a writer and storyteller, born in Whitehorse, Yukon.Coyote’s books have won the ReLit Award, been named a Stonewall Honour Book, and been shortlisted for the Hilary Weston Prize for non-fiction. In 2017 Ivan was given an honorary Doctor of Laws from Simon Fraser University for their writing and activism. In 2019 Ivan will mark 25 years on the road as an international touring storyteller and musician

Mountain Glass – Oct. 17 to 27, Kimberley

Glass House Xperience will be at Mountain Grass from October 17-27, parked in the back of 349 Spokane Street. Glass House has travelled extensively across Western Canada teaching glassblowing workshops, but this will be their first time coming to Kimberley. This gives area residents a chance to try this unique art form, without having to travel further than downtown Kimberley

Tuesday, October 22 Key City Theatre

Lonseome Ace String Band

7:30 pm 9:30 pm.Tickets $35 | $29 Big Ticket | $25 Big Ticket PLUS. The Lonesome Ace Stringband is an old-time band with bluegrass chops that play some righteous folk and country music. There’s a depth of groove and sense of space not often heard in bluegrass today, a level of instrumental interplay and vocal blend uncommon in old-time, and an on-stage rapport that transcends all of this.

Thursday, October 24 Key City Theatre

Burton Cummings

Canadian Rock Icon Returns to Kootenay’s for an Encore Performance. In the Fall of 2017, Burton Cummings played to sold out shows right across B.C., and now, by popular demand, he is coming back to the Kootenay’s in October with his outstanding “Up Close and Alone” Tour 2019, much to the delight of Kootenay music fans who jammed both buildings to capacity two years ago, and both shows sold out in just a few days. This show is sold out.

Saturday, October 26 Key City Theatre

Downchild Blues Band

50th Aniversary Tour

After 18 albums, countless awards and wowing sold‐out audiences around the globe, THE LEGENDARY DOWNCHILD BLUES BAND are celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year with a brand‐new show featuring hits like “Flip, Flop & Fly,” as well as fan favourites and hidden gems from throughout their illustrious career. 7:30 pm 9:30 pm, Tickets $48.50

Wednesday, October 30 Key City Theatre Gallery Stage

The Young’uns

Tickets $35 | $29 Big Ticket | $25 Big Ticket PLUS. On the intimate Gallery Stage. Teesside trio The Young’uns have always had the human touch. In the space of little more than a decade – and just five years after giving up their day jobs – they have become one of UK folk music’s hottest properties and best- loved acts.

Women for Women

November 1 Studio 64

Second Annual women’s event at Studio 64. Enjoy wine and cheese, no host bar. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Rasie a glass to support the arts. Applications from artisan vendors for the event are now being accepted. Deadline is September 30. Contact Centre 64 for application forms. 250-427-4919.

Sat. Nov. 2 Heritage Inn Cranbrook

Guitarist Ken Hamm

Ken Hamm acoustic blues with Jon Bisset. Presented by Lazy Crow Promotions. Doors open 6 p.m. show at 7:05 at the Studio Lounge Heritage Inn. 803 Cranbrook St. N. Tickets $20 advance, $25 at the door.

Tuesday, November 5

A Simple Space: Gravity and Other Myths

7:30 pm 8:30 pm. Tickets: $45 Regular | $39 Big Ticket | $35 Big Ticket Plus. $55 VIP On Stage Experience. Seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve; this performance is simultaneously raw, frantic and delicate. . A Simple Space evokes real responses in audiences, something visceral rather than cerebral. Supported by driving live percussion and presented so intimately that you can feel the heat, hear every breath, and be immersed in every moment.