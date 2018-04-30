Venue change for Anthrax, Testament concert

The Thrashpocalypse tour moves to Cranbrook Curling Centre

According to a press release from April 30 the Thrashpocalypse tour, which features seminal thrash metal bands Anthrax and Testament, “unforeseen technical circumstances” are responsible for a shift of venue for the show, from Western Financial Place next door to the Cranbrook Curling Centre.

The release states that all tickets purchased will be honoured as such, and a general admission seating format will be in place. Those who bought tickets at the $5 higher price point will be given a drink ticket on the night of the show.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but feel this is the right decision to keep the show going,” reads the release, “and will give all patrons a show that few rarely get to see up close.”

The concert takes place on Friday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m.

