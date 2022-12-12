VIDEO: Castlegar Sculpturewalk event features fire-breathing dragon

Event to announce this year’s winners was a blazing success

Castlegar Sculpturewalk celebrated the end of a successful season with a Night of Fire at Millennium Park on Saturday, Dec. 10.

West Kootenay artists Spring Shine, Christopher Petersen and Yvonne Boyd created a wooden dragon sculpture for the event that was set on fire, creating a captivating bonfire. The sight wowed the crowd, especially when the dragon began to spew fire from its mouth.

Sculpturewalk also announced this year’s winners during the event.

Winlaw artist Peter Vogelaar won the People’s Choice award for Murmuration, a metal sculpture created from welded found objects and recycled steel. Vogelaar also tied for the People’s Choice award in 2021.

Lawrence Cormier’s Reminiscing took second place and Rabi’a Gonzalez’s Despair won third. Murmuration will be purchased by the City of Castlegar to become part of its permanent collection.

The artistic merit awards are adjudicated by a jury of peers. This year’s winner was Life Pod – Executive by Karl Mattson from Rolla, B.C. Second place was No Cure for Broken Heart by Lashen Orendorff and third place went to Lawrence Cormier for Reminiscing.

Scroll below for more photos.

Sculpturewalk Night of Fire. Photo: Betsy Kline

