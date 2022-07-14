Wasa author Nowell Berg releases fourth book

Wasa writer Nowell Berg has released his fourth novel, this one named after a very familiar local landmark, the Lady’s Leg.

Publisher Pro’s From Dover describes that book as follows:

“Under a snowcapped peak called Lady’s Leg, in a vast evergreen forest carpeting the East Kootenay Rocky Mountain trench, two young tree planters tormented by inner demons get swept up in a nerve-racking gut-wrenching hunt for a mythical treasure where they must team with an Eco-warrior to save their lives, defeat the local Oligarch and protect the archaeological discovery of the 21st Century.

“The author weaves a complex story and intriguing characters into a roller coaster eco-adventure. The scramble to locate a crusty old artifact crosses alpine meadows and traverses steep ravines, freezing streams and cliffs of ancient rock.”

Berg will have signed copies of his book at the Wasa Lions breakfast this Saturday and at the First Saturday Art Market in Kimberley on August 6. Or you can contact the author at nowellberg@gmail.com

Previous books by Berg are Dog Squad (2019)

Lost Souls (2017)

Jet Girri & Mr. Bizzaro (2014)

